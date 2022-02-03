Library announces upcoming events
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., is doing take two on its inaugural Board Game Sampler after the January event was canceled because of a staffing shortage.
Patrons are invited to take along a favorite board game to share or go and enjoy other people’s favorites at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 in the downstairs meeting room.
The library hopes to hold a Board Game Sampler each month.
For more information, contact Becky Brower at bbrower@syracuse.lib.in.us.
The Decluttering Support Group, for those looking to simplify their life and reduce the number of things in their abode, will take place at noon Feb. 10.
For writers and poets or those wishing to explore the craft, The Workshop meets at 11 a.m. Feb. 12. This adult group offers support for writers and poets of all skill levels.
Maple Syrup Days set for next month
WOLCOTTVILLE — LaGrange County Department of Parks and Recreation has received a $2,000 grant from LaGrange County REMC to help fund wagon rides and demonstrators at the 2022 Maple Syrup Days.
The award comes from first-quarter 2022 Operation Roundup fund, according to a news release.
The funds will be used toward the expense of horse-drawn wagon rides through the maple woods during the two-day Maple Syrup Days event, as well as for demonstrators who help with wagon rides and have demonstrations in the woods.
The Dekalb Horseman’s Association is planning to return with their horses and three wagons.
Applications for reserved spring turkey hunts opening soon
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for reserved spring turkey hunts from Feb. 14 through March 14.
Hunters can apply online at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt by clicking “Apply for a reserved hunt” and entering their Customer ID, according to a news release. The online method is the only way to apply. Late entries will not be accepted.
“Applicants must possess a valid hunting license for the species they wish to hunt,” the release stated. “A valid spring turkey hunting license and game bird habitat stamp privilege, a comprehensive lifetime hunting license, comprehensive lifetime hunting and fishing license, or a resident youth hunt/trap combo license is required to hunt or call in wild turkeys in the spring season. Non-hunting partners who plan to call in wild turkeys must be properly licensed.”
The application process is consolidated into the online services website, on.IN.gov/INHuntFish, along with licenses, CheckIN Game, and HIP registration. No account is needed to log in.
Even though there is no fee to apply, those who register must still add the registration to the cart, “Proceed to Checkout” and “Place Order” to complete the application process.
