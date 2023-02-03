Common Council to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. Monday at 111 E. Jefferson St.
For a livestream of this meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84318865360 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 843 1886 5360.
The next council meeting is a special joint meeting with the Goshen Community Schools Board. It will take place at the City Council Chamber, 202 S. Fifth St. at 6 p.m. Feb. 13.
Elkhart County part of federal grant award
SOUTH BEND — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced today $800 million in grant awards for 510 communities across the country through the first round of funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program.
From this, the Michiana Area Council of Government will receive a $500,000 grant to develop a Regional Safety Action Plan focusing on strategic and prioritized approaches to reducing roadway fatalities and serious injuries within the four-county region — Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall and St. Joseph. When the plan is completed, local communities in the region will be eligible for implementation grant funding.
The funding will be utilized to support regional and local plans, projects, and strategies that prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.
The MACOG region has a fatality rate of 11.13 per 100,000 people. MACOG is also making sure that attention will be given to our rural counties, Kosciusko and Marshall, as their fatality rates are significantly higher than the regional average, with rates of 15.94 and 17.22 per 100,000 people.
To learn about the grant awards, visit www.transportation.gov/grants/ss4a/2022-awards-action-plan-grants. To learn more about upcoming events in the MACOG, visit www.macog.com.
Chamber to host annual dinner
NAPPANEE — The public is invited to the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner March 27 at Sammlung Platz, 758 N. Tomahawk Trail.
Doors will open and registration will begin at 5:15 p.m. Social time is at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m.
Special recognition will be presented to Citizen of the Year, Educator of the Year and three Excellence in Business awards.
Table sponsorships are available for $270. Individual seats are available for $30. To make reservations or for more information call the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce at 574-773-7812.
Elkhart Civic Theatre announces scholarships
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E Vistula St., is offering two college scholarships to students for the upcoming college term.
The first of these is the Michael Cripe Theatre Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a student with plans to go into theater, dance or technical theater disciplines. The scholarship is given in honor of Michael Cripe, an actor and performer from Elkhart who was a well-loved Elkhart Civic Theatre participant before he embarked on a career in theater that took him to Broadway and around the world.
In addition, ECT also will be offering the Glenn Gosling Memorial Scholarship, a $500 scholarship for any college-bound student who has been part of Elkhart Civic Theatre’s youth programs or mainstage productions. This scholarship is supported by ECT and the Gosling family.
All applications must be submitted by mail and must arrive at ECT on or before June 15. Winners of the scholarship awards will be announced July 21, during the opening night performance of “The Prom.”
For further information and to download the required application forms, go to www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/scholarships.