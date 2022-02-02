Tutoring service expands daytime hours
TERRE HAUTE — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s AskRose homework tutoring program has extended its afterschool hours to help middle and high school students.
Free homework help will now be available Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m., Eastern time, by phone call or email, according to a news release. This adds to normal services Sunday through Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. for phone call, email or chat.
Connections can be made at 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) or the AskRose website, AskRose.org. The site also offers more than 500 resources available through videos and downloadable reference materials.
AskRose tutors guide students through their homework problems to help them with understand math and science concepts. Student privacy is always protected, and students are never asked for their last name or telephone number, the release said.
The AskRose Homework Help program is certified by the National Tutoring Association.
‘Empower Me to Be Clutter Free’ to be offered Feb. 24
GOSHEN — Purdue University Extension will offer “Empower Me to Be Clutter Free” later this month.
This free, educational program will presented by Annetta Jones, Purdue University Extension educator in Health & Human Sciences in Porter County, according to a news release. This program is being offered Feb, 24, first at 1 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. both via Zoom.
Those who wish to take part are asked to register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone.
Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program are asked to call 574-533-0554 by Feb. 14.
Board of zoning appeals to meet
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet in executive session Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
The meeting will take place in the Justice Building multi-purpose meeting room, 121 N. Lake St., to discuss pending litigation, according to a news release.
