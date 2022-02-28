Election board to meet
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board will host a public meeting Wednesday at 8 a.m.
The meeting will take place in the election storage facility, located in the basement of the Elkhart County Administration Building, at 117 N. 2nd St., according to a news release.
Bird Walk set for Wednesday
ELKHART — Elkhart County Parks’ will host a Wednesday Bird Walk this week from 8–11 a.m.
Birders will meet at Boot Lake Nature Preserve, located one mile northwest of Elkhart and I-90 at 51430 C.R. 3. The group will head out promptly 8 a.m., so participants are asked to plan travel time accordingly.
To learn more visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Town council to meet Tuesday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will meet at 4 p.m., eastern time, Tuesday, via Zoom.
To take part in the meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193?pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT09
The meeting ID is 771 519 4193, and the passcode is 890394.
Kindergarten registration underway for GCS
GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools Kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year is now underway.
Students must be five years old by August 1, according to a news release.
To enroll your child online, visit www.goshenschools.org.
In person enrollment is done by appointment only. Make your appointment by visiting https://calendly.com/kinder22-23/gcs or by phone at 574-971-4149, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 613 E. Purl St.
Extended hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., March 8 and March 24.
The student does not need to be present for registration. Due to COVID-19, it is requested that only one parent or guardian come to register the student and masks will need to be worn while in the office.
The following documents are requested:
• Child’s birth certificate
• Immunization records
• Verification of residency (utility bill, cable bill, some form of correspondence)
• Any legal documents (for example custody paperwork)
School trustees to meet today
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools will meet today at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Education Services Center 29125 C.R. 22 W.
The Executive Session originally set for 6 p.m. has been postponed, according to a news release.
This meeting is for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated by the agenda, the release added.
