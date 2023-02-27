School board to meet today
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Coporation Board will meet at 4 p.m. today.
The meeting will take place at the central office board room, 5050 U.S. 33, a news release stated, and will be followed by an executive session.
Trustees meeting time changed
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community School Board of Trustees meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, instead of 7 p.m. as previously announced.
In addition, the work session which was originally scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. has been cancelled, a news release stated.
March events scheduled at library
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library, 110 E. North St.
Exercise classes are still happening at the North Webster Library. Get Fit While You Sit Chair Exercise Class will be meeting at 4 p.m. March 9 followed by Let’s Move Dance Class at 5 p.m.
Fiber Arts Friday will take place at 10 a.m. March 10. Those like to knit or crochet, come gather with like minded yarn enthusiasts to work on projects are welcome.
Teens are invited to attend the Creative’s Corner from 3:30–4:30 p.m. March 10. Bring a current creative project whether that be crocheting, drawing, writing or anything in between.
Story Times for all ages are continuing at NWCPL. Baby and Toddler Time will be happening at both 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. March 7. Preschool Story Time will be happening at both 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. March 8. Children are welcome for a fun time of age appropriate stories, games, crafts, and play.
Lego builders ages 5-12 are invited to meet at the library at 10:30 a.m. March 11 for some freestyle lego creation. Legos are provided.
Attendees do not need to have a library card to participate in any of these events.
For more information about any library events, call the library at 574-834-7122, visit the library’s website nwcpl.org or click into the library’s Facebook page.
Exhibit set for Saturday
ELKHART — The Midwest Museum of American Art will host a one day sale featuring an assortment of new mixed media collages by Scott Hatt Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
Proceeds from this sale will benefit the Midwest Museum of American Art and the Estate of Scott Hatt, a news release stated.
The museum is located at 429 S. Main St. To learn more, visit midwestmuseum.us.
Manchester to host speaker event March 6
NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University will host human rights activist and author Fran Quigley for a presentation about “Religious Traditions and the Human Right to Housing.”
The event will take place at 11 a.m. March 6 in Cordier Auditorium at the North Manchester campus, East St. It is free and open to the public, a news release stated.
The 45-minute presentation will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A. It will also be livestreamed on the Manchester University Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ManchesterUniv.
“Fran Quigley is a clinical professor at Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, where he directs the Health and Human Rights Clinic,” the release added. “He is the author of five books and several academic journal articles focusing on social justice and human rights. Quigley will discuss housing problems the United States faces and respond to these challenges by looking at social housing as a more equitable, affordable path. He will also examine how religious communities can help housing to be seen as a human right.”
Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.
Editor’s note: Due to controversy regarding the strip’s creator, the Goshen News will no longer be running the comic strip “Dilbert” on the comics page.