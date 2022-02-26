Town council to host meetings, sessions next week
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Town Council will be having an executive session Monday, immediately following the 6:30 p.m. Town Council work session, at Town Hall, 100 W. Waterford St.
This will be followed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday by a town council meeting, also at Town Hall, according to a news release.
School board to meet Monday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corp. School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the board conference room, 5050 U.S. 33, Ligonier, according to a news release.
Goshen Public Library named to statewide reading program
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library has been awarded a Community Read grant of $750 from Indiana Humanities to participate in a statewide read of Aimee Nezhukumatathil’s “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments.”
Thirty-one other communities will be reading the book as part of One State / One Story: World of Wonders, according to a news release.
“Nezhukumatathil’s collection of short essays explores the wonders of nature which defy easy depiction,” the release states. “She takes us through her past experiences and shares guidance she’s received from our world’s fierce and funny creatures.”
GPL will host three community programs tied to the book during 2022, including a book discussion. The ‘World of Wonders’ Community Read events are below:
● World of Wonders Book Discussion March 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at 601 S. Fifth St., in the GPL Auditorium. Registration is required with a limit of 20 participants. Each registered participant receives a free copy of the book “World of Wonders” at either GPL or Fables. To register, email refdesk@goshenpl.lib.in.us or call 574-533-9531, or visit the Reference Desk at the Goshen Public Library.
● World of Wonders: Creature Feature with the GPL Children’s Department May 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Millrace Park, 410 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen.
● Foraging for Connection with Place, Self, and Other with Joel Pontius, associate professor of Sustainability and Environmental Education at Goshen College and speaker from the Indiana Humanities Unearthed Speaker Catalog, date TBD during late Summer of 2022.
Commissioners, Stormwater Management Board to meet MondayGOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday at 9 a.m., followed by a meeting of the Stormwater Management Board.
This meetings will take place at the county administration building, 117 N. Second St., Goshen, according to a news release, and the second meeting will feature a presentation of the 2021 Stormwater Annual Report.
