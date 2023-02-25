Committee meeting
set for Wednesday
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments' next Transportation Technical Advisory Committee meeting will be Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The meeting will be live-streamed and the public is invited to view and comment live on YouTube or attend in person at Transpo (Board Room), 1401 S. Lafayette Blvd.
Stormwater meeting
set for Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Stormwater Management meeting is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., No. 101.
Join 'the heist'
this April
NAPPANEE — The community is welcome to take part in "The Heist of the Century" from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday in April and the week of April 3, during Wa-Nee Schools spring break.
Sponsored by the Nappanee Parks Department, this event will take place at West Park Pavilion, 500 N. Nappanee St.
"You have been hired by an anonymous billionaire to break into the high-security vaults at one of the most secure banks in the world," a news release stated. "Now you must assemble a team of 6-8 of the smartest people you know to help break codes, solve puzzles, and get you out in time! Succeed and you’ll be rewarded handsomely; Fail and spend life in prison."
The event will take between one and two hours. The cost is $35 per group, and the event is recommended for people ages 13 and older. Children younger than 15 must be accompanied by an adult.
Register at nappaneeparks.recdesk.com/Community/Facility/Reserve?facilityId=28&r=d&fbclid=IwAR2U273Z6GHgKGeyBsvRxoFLAUiAsUbnViygCrH0IUanxxsp3AUYHVzPYEQ.
Commission to
meet Monday
WAKARUSA — The Town of Wakarusa Redevelopment Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the town hall, 100 W. Waterford St.
Local students to
perform Sunday
ANGOLA — The Trine University Wind Ensemble, which includes a number of students from Elkhart and LaGrange counties, will celebrate 20 years of Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" with its "Sailing the High Seas" concert, beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The event will take place in the T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts, 500 W. Maumee St., a news release stated.
The following area Trine students will perform with the wind ensemble:
- Caden Daffron, Granger, performing on tuba.
- Corey Hainlin, Bristol, performing on trumpet.
- Ryan Hoak, Warsaw, performing on trumpet.
- Alex Kratzer, Elkhart, performing on trumpet.
- Emily Lomax, Goshen, performing on euphonium.
- Andrea Mendoza, LaGrange, performing on clarinet.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The wind ensemble, under the direction of Mark Kays, head of Trine's Department of Music, will perform the following works:
- "A Cricket Sang and Set the Sun," by Blake Tyson (Marimba solo by Nate Siders, a senior from Angola)
- "Parade of the Tall Ships," by Jay Chattaway
- "Curse of the Black Pearl," by Klause Badelt, including "The Medallion Calls," "The Black Pearl," "To the Pirate's Cave," "One Last Shot" and "He's A Pirate"
- "Dead Man's Chest," by Hans Zimmer, including "Jack Sparrow," "The Kraken," "Davy Jones," "I've Got My Eye On You" and "Wheel Of Fortune"
- "The World's End," by Hans Zimmer, including "Hoist the Colors," "Up Is Down," "One Day" and "Drink Up Me Hearties"
To learn more, visit www.trine.edu/news/2023/wind-ensemble-high-seas.aspx.