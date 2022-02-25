Home and Outdoor Expo set for this weekend
ELKHART — The Builders Association of Elkhart County will be hosting its 47th annual Home & Outdoor Expo today through Sunday at the Northern Indiana Event Center, 21565 Executive Pkwy.
The event is sponsored by Bail Home Services & Construction Inc., according to a news release.
A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will open the event at 3:30 today. Admission and parking is free.
Event hours are today from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Recent designs and trends in home remodeling, outdoor living and technology will be discussed. Attend seminars with local experts and a free wine tasting will take place. Food and beer will be provided by Sweazy Q Catering.
To learn more visit https://baec.com.
NIPSCO announces new assistance program
MERRILVILLE — NIPSCO has created two new energy assistance programs for eligible seniors, active U.S. military and veterans who are struggling to pay past due energy bills. Both programs, Supply Energy Resources to Veterans (SERV) and Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource (SILVER), offer a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year to those who qualify.
SERV is an income-eligible assistance program available for active military and eligible veteran NIPSCO customers who need financial assistance with gas residential utility charges, according to a news release. To participate, customers must be an active member of the U.S. Armed Forces, or a former member honorably discharged, with an active NIPSCO residential gas utility account. These funds are earmarked for those who qualify for LIHEAP or Hardship assistance.
Applications can be submitted for SERV at NIPSCO.com/veteran.
NIPSCO offers flexible payment plans to customers that need financial support, including a three-month option, a six-month option and a 12-month option for eligible LIHEAP customers, the release added.
Customers can learn more at NIPSCO.com/PaymentPlans.
In addition to offering several payment assistance options, NIPSCO provides a number of energy-efficiency programs to help lower energy usage and bills. Visit NIPSCO.com/Save for more information on available programs and other ways to save.
LHS music department to host annual mattress fundraiser
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland High School Music Department will be hosting its third annual one-day Mattress Fundraiser March 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event will take place at the LaGrange First Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St. To learn more, visit bit.ly/beds4lakeland22.
