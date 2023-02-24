Wings Etc. Goshen to host fundraiser
GOSHEN — Wings Etc. Goshen will host a Dine to Donate fundraiser for The Window March 16 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., where 15% of all pre-tax food and soft drink sales (excluding alcohol) will be donated to the organization.
Additionally, Wings Etc. Goshen will be holding a food drive for The Window throughout February and leading up to the event, a news release stated.
Now through March 16, guests who visit Wings Etc. Goshen and bring in any nonperishable food item to donate to The Window will receive a $2 Off Comeback Card that can be used on a future visit. Those wishing to donate refrigerated, frozen and fresh goods can do so by donating directly to The Window, located at 223 S. Main St.
On the day of the fundraiser, guests can help Wings Etc. raise money for The Window by showing their bartender or server the physical or digital Dine to Donate flyer. Flyers can be obtained from The Window. Guests choosing carry-out should use the code D2D0011 at checkout when ordering online at togo.wingsetc.com.
Merit commission meeting canceled
ELKHART — The regular meeting scheduled for Monday of the city of Elkhart Police Merit Commission has been canceled.
School trustees meeting canceled
ELKHART — The scheduled Monday meeting of the Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees has been canceled.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 13 at the Baugo Education Services Center, 58703 C.R. 3 South.
Goossen to speak at Goshen College
GOSHEN — Historian Ben Goossen will present the 2023 Beechy Peace, Justice and Reconciliation Lecture at 7 p.m. March 14 in the Church-Chapel Sanctuary at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St.
The lecture is titled “Reflection on the History of Mennonites and Nazism,” a news release stated
“In this talk, Goossen reflects on the ongoing recovery of the historic Mennonite encounters with Nazism,” the release added. “He will explore how new directions in Mennonite Studies extend longstanding research traditions by scholars working in Jewish Studies, German Studies and related fields.”
Goossen is a historian at the Institute on the Formation of Knowledge at the University of Chicago. He is the author of “Chosen Nation: Mennonites and Germany in a Global Era.”
To learn more, visit www.goshen.edu/news.
Chamber choir to perform March 4
GOSHEN — The Goshen College Chamber Choir will spend their spring break touring and performing in churches and schools in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas from Feb. 24 through March 3, with a home concert March 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the college’s Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall, 1700 S. Main St..
The tour will focus on the theme “Lead with Love,” and will be directed by Dr. Scott Hochstetler, professor of music, a news release stated.
The Chamber Choir is the premier mixed-voice ensemble at Goshen College. The auditioned group of 24-40 students perform secular and sacred music from the Medieval through Modern periods and is open to singers from all disciplines across campus. The Chamber Choir has sung on National Public Radio, and has appeared in concert with Bobby McFerrin, Njål Sparbo, and basso profundo Glenn Miller.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 seniors/students, and Goshen College students and employees free. Tickets are available online at goshen.edu/tickets or at the box office by calling 574-535-7566.
Head Start meeting set for Monday
SOUTH BEND — The Board of Directors for the Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties Head Start Consortium will meet in regular session Monday at 3 p.m. Lafayette School, Door 1, Head Start Board Room, Room 1 at 245 N. Lombardy Drive.
The meeting is open to public and media in accordance with social distancing guidelines. In addition, the meeting can be viewed at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84843866491.