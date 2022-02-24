IURC issues order in I&M rate case
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission issued an order Wednesday concluding its review of Indiana Michigan Power Co.’s electric base rate case, Cause No. 45576, approving a decrease in total annual operating revenues of 5.9%, or $94.7 million, as part of a settlement agreement among nearly all parties.
This represents a nearly $200 million reduction from I&M’s originally requested $104 million increase, according to a news release.
Specific customer rates will be determined when I&M files its new customer tariffs with the Commission within the next 30 days.
To review the Commission’s Order in Cause Number 45576, as well as all related documents in this case, visit the Online Services Portal, https://iurc.portal.in.gov/ and search by the cause number.
Northridge mathematicians win at Trine
ANGOLA — Teams from 17 high schools contended for scholarships and cash prizes at the 45th annual High School Mathematics Competition hosted by Trine University Feb. 16.
A total of 163 students, competing in elementary and advanced divisions, took part in the event. High schools from Indiana, Ohio and Michigan were represented.
The competition consisted of individual and team events for students, with first through third places recognized in both categories. Cash awards were given to the teachers of the top three teams to be used toward math education at their school.
Jaxson Miller, Brock Reschly, Roselynn Gutierrez and Joseph Keyser of Northridge High School in Middlebury, earned second-place honors, providing a $250 cash award for teacher Simone Powell.
Miller won the top individual award, earning a renewable $5,000 scholarship toward tuition at Trine University.
Second place went to Derick Shi of Penn High School, and third went to Kevin Wang of Northridge.
Preston Gascho of Northridge won the top individual elementary award. Second place went to Grace Wang of Penn High School, and Jacob Sheridan of Northridge won third place.
‘A Music Man’ to be honored March 17
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Genealogical Society will host “A Music Man: Life Story of Robert W. Ziems” at its March 17 meeting.
Ziems was a musician across the Midwest in the 1920 and 1930s, according to a news release, before finally settling in Elkhart in 1941, where he continued to perform for nearly seven decades.
The meeting will take place in the Bristol Library Community Room, 505 W. Vistula St., Bristol, at 1 p.m.
