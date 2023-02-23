River drainage meeting set for March 16
GOSHEN — A drop-in meeting to share information and perspectives on the Lower Elkhart River Drainage will take place 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 16.
The meeting will take place at the the Shrock Pavilion at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave.
The project is funded through an Indiana Department of Environmental Management Section 205j Water Quality Planning Program Grant received by the City of Goshen, the Elkhart River Restoration Association, and its partners. A $154,725 grant will lay the foundation for future, voluntary, on-the-ground conservation implementation efforts, a news release stated.
RSVP is requested to Sara Peel at speel@arionconsultants.com or 765-337-9100. Those interested in participating in this project may contact Peel or Jason Kaufman with the City of Goshen at jasonkauffman@goshencity.com.
To learn more, visit www.in.gov/idem/nps/resources/watershed-management-plans/elkhart-river-wmp-6-177.
Health board to meet today
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Health will meet in executive session today at 7:45 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the county administration building, 117 N. Second St., Room 104, a news release stated.
Library events, activities lined up
NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster Community Public Library, 110 E. North St., will continue to host winter events and activities.
Writers Corner will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, a news release stated. This month’s idea starter is this: “write your own presidential campaign speech” or write something else presidential in honor of Presidents’ Day. Write a story and come to share.
NWCPL will be hosting a Dr. Seuss-themed escape room at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 2. Solve puzzles, find clues and unlock the box before time runs out. This game is appropriate for all ages. Register in advance for any preferred time slot.
Teen Events: Stop by between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Monday to hang out with friends, play board games, and battle in Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch. Feel free to bring personal games to play. Snacks, coffee and pop will be provided. No registration is required.
Teen Bake and Take will be happening from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday. Come and make muffins in a variety of flavors. Make sure to bring a container to take goodies home.
Story Times for all ages are back at NWCPL. Baby and Toddler Time will be starting at both 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Preschool Story Time will be happening at both 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Children are welcome for a fun time of age-appropriate stories, games, crafts and play.
Paws to Read is still happening at NWCPL Thursdays through March 23. Reading will start at 4:15 p.m. Sign up for a 15-minute appointment to read to a registered therapy dog in a fun and relaxed environment. Registration is required in advance. Sign up in person, by phone at 574-834-7122, or email cervin@nweb.lib.in.us.
For more information about any library events, visit nwcpl.org or click into the library’s Facebook page.
Plan commission to meet March 9
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Plan Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 9.
The meeting will take place at the Elkhart County Administration Building, meeting rooms 104, 106 and 108, 117 N. Second St., a news release stated.
Town council to meet March 7
MILFORD — The Milford Town Council will meet in executive session at 6:30 p.m. March 7.
The meeting will take place at the town hall, 121 S. Main St., for the purpose of discussing personnel issues, a news release stated.