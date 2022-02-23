Tebow to deliver Trine University address
ANGOLA — Tim Tebow, former Heisman Trophy winner and current ESPN broadcaster and philanthropist, will deliver the address at Trine University’s Commencement May 7.
The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletic and Recreation Center on Trine’s Angola campus. The Trine Broadcasting Network will offer a live stream of the event at livestream.com/trinebroadcastingnetwork.
Tebow played college football at the University of Florida, where he became the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy and led his team to two NCAA BCS National Championship victories in the 2006 and 2008 seasons.
Summer job fair set for Thursday
ELKHART — All who are seeking summer employment are invited to Elkhart County Summer Partners Job Fair from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
This event will take place at the Ethos Innovation Center, 1025 N. Michigan St., Elkhart, according to a news release.
Part-time and full-time opportunities are available. The Elkhart Education Foundation’s Summerscape, Lifeline Youth Ministries, Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, Ethos Innovation Center, and Five Star Life are some of the organizations which are taking part in the event.
Town council meeting set for Thursday
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council will meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
This meeting will take place at the Roger D. Yoder Council Room of the town hall, 345 N. Morton St., according to a news release.
Along with department reports, the 2022 Fire Agreement, a Park Board recommendation to council, and an ordinance amending public purchasing are among the issues set to be discussed.
Bethany senior earns speech/debate award
GOSHEN — Bethany Christian Schools senior Jacob Leininger has earned the National Speech & Debate Association’s Academic All American award.
This award recognizes academic rigor, competitive speech success, and personal excellence in speech and debate, according to a news release, places Leininger among the top one percent of all National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) student members across the United States.
“From more than the 141,000 student members of the NSDA, fewer than 1% of students earn the Academic All American award every year,” the release added.
The award recognizes students who earned the degree of Superior Distinction in the NSDA Honor Society with a total of 750 or more merit points, achieved rigorous criteria for GPA, and demonstrated outstanding character and leadership.
