Elkhart County COVID testing continues
ELKHART — COVID-19 testing services remain available, free of charge, at the following locations:
Gravity Diagnostics, at Pierre Moran Park Pavilion, 119 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart, PCR testing only. Phone: 855-841-7111. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday. No appointment is needed, nor is a physician’s order, ID or health insurance card required.
Elkhart Fire Department and the northeast corner of Beacon Aquatics Center parking lot, 200 E. Jackson Blvd. Elkhart, rapid and PCR testing, no restrictions. Hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of each month. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is preferred. If an appointment time is not available online, walk-ins are an option. Physician’s order, ID or health insurance are not required. Register at www.coronavirus.in.gov/covid-19-testing-information.
Center for Healing and Hope, 1745 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, rapid and PCR testing, no restrictions. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday and Friday; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of each month. Walk-ins are welcome but registration is preferred. If an appointment time is not available online, walk-ins are an option. Physician’s order, ID or health insurance are not required. Register at www.coronavirus.in.gov/covid-19-testing-information.
The Elkhart County Health Department is not currently offering testing services at its location.
Those who have questions regarding COVID-19 test results:
1. Create an Access Indiana account and check the state testing portal at: https://eportal.isdh.in.gov/C19PatientResults/
2. Call 2-1-1
3. Call the Indiana State Department of Health at 877-826-0011.
Lecture event rescheduled to Wednesday
GOSHEN — The Lifelong Learning Institute of Elkhart County 2022 Midwinter Lecture Series “Capturing Amish Farming Culture on Camera” has been rescheduled to Wednesday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Local writer and photographer Danny Graber will speak about his work photographing Amish communities over several summers, according to a news release.
The event will take place at the Jennings Auditorium at Greencroft Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd. Masks will be required for those who attend.
For the livestream link go to www.life-learn.org, and click on “Join via Zoom.”
