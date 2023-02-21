Black History program set for Saturday
ELKHART — The 2023 NAACP Black History Program will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at St. James AME Church, located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Main Street.
The event will include Black history grade school contest awards, presentation of youth essays, recognition of surviving past presidents of the Elkhart County NAACP and others, including Thomas Atkins, Charles Gordone and James Pyle, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/NAACPElkhart.
‘Java, Jive & Pie’ set for Saturday
WARSAW — On Saturday from 7-9 p.m. Classic Arts Programs will present “Java, Jive & Pie.”
This event, to take pace at The Roost of Creighton’s Crazy Egg Cafe at 4221 W. Old Road 30, Warsaw, will feature performances from the Classic Arts Programs’ Jazz Vocal Ensemble backed by a live jazz band, a news release stated.
In addition to live musical performances, attendees will enjoy charcuterie, coffee, pie, and a dance floor. A full cash bar featuring an event signature drink, beer and wine will be available for purchase throughout the evening.
A silent auction will be conducted featuring items donated by community individuals and businesses. Highlighted items up for bid include a two-hour Kaleidoscope Interiors Design Consultation, $100 Boggs Angus Beef Bundle, Time to Shine 5 hour Cleaning Service, live music packages by Lake City Jazz Ensemble, and more.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.classicartsprograms.com/tickets. They are $25 for an individual, $110 for a table of six, and $150 for a table of eight. Seating is limited and purchasing tickets in advance is recommended, the release added.
All proceeds benefit Classic Arts Programs’ mission to enhance cultural and spiritual life in the Warsaw area through their sponsorship of youth and adult vocal ensembles.
Library trustees to meet Thursday
NAPPANEE — The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session Thursday at 7 a.m.
The meeting will take place in Meeting Room 1 at the library, 157 N. Main St.
To learn more, visit www.nappaneelibrary.org.
Water firm announces new regional office
SOUTH BEND — Commonwealth Engineers Inc., which works with clients on developing their water resources, has announced a new regional office in South Bend.
The new office will be located at 100 E. Wayne St., Suite 315, according to a news release, and is expected to open in the spring.
“Our focus has always been and continues to be, to support communities with sustainable, state-of-the-art infrastructure that provides a healthy environment and job growth,” the release added.
To learn more, visit commonwealthengineers.com.
Grace College partners with Ascend Indiana
WINONA LAKE — Grace College has formed a partnership with Ascend Indiana to connect more students to strong career opportunities in Indiana.
Through the Ascend Network, the initiative’s online job matching platform, Grace College students will be able to connect with Indiana jobs and internships that match their skill sets and interests and will receive increased one-on-one career guidance and job search support, a news release stated.
The Ascend Network is a resource offered through the Grace College Career Connections office at no cost to students. Through the Network, students receive personalized job and internship recommendations that lead to meaningful careers in Indiana.
To learn more, visit ascendindiana.com.