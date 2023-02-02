February is American Heart Month
GOSHEN — Heart health is in the spotlight at Goshen Heart & Vascular Center as part of American Heart Month in February.
Maintaining a healthy weight and controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels can reduce the risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases, a news release stated.
“Living healthy begins with making heart-healthy choices,” said Dr. Blair MacPhail, interventional cardiologist at Goshen Heart & Vascular Center in the release. “A healthy diet, regular exercise and not smoking can prevent 90% of cases of heart disease.”
High blood pressure is often called the silent killer because it has no warning signs or symptoms. Nearly half of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure. It is the leading cause of stroke and heart disease.
In addition to highlighting heart and vascular health at webinars and events throughout the year, Goshen Heart & Vascular Center offers free educational resources and videos about heart-healthy lifestyles at GoshenHeartAndVascular.org.
Record show kicks off 2023 season
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Record Show, the largest one-day sale of recorded music in Michiana, announces its first event of the 2023 season.
The show will take place Feb. 12 at The Gillespie Conference Center at Hilton Garden Inn, 53995 Ind. 933.
Vendors from Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana will fill 88 tables with thousands of music items, including previously owned LPs, new vinyl releases, 45s, CDs, cassettes, posters, memorabilia, vintage stereo gear, record supplies and more, a news release stated.
For more information, visit southbendrecordshow.com or Facebook.com/southbendrecordshow, or contact Jeremy Bonfiglio at 574-261-3650 or jeremybonfiglio@att.net.
Council to meet Feb. 6, 7
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Town Council will host a work session Monday and a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
Both will start at 6:30 p.m. and take place at the town hall, 100 W. Waterford St.
Goshen College to host guest poet
GOSHEN — Urayoán Noel, a Puerto Rican poet, translator and performer who teaches at New York University, will present the 2023 S.A. Yoder Memorial Lecture, “Adjacent Islands: A Geopoetics of Translation’’ Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Umble Center at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St.
This event is free and open to the public.
Museums to celebrate Presidents’ Day Feb. 20
SOUTH BEND — The History Museum and the Studebaker National Museum are offering free admission to their museums Feb. 20, in honor of Presidents’ Day. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Exhibits on view at The History Museum include “Unveiled: Wedding Traditions,” featuring engaging vignettes of photographs, gowns, jewelry, and more from the museum’s Historic Clothing Collection as well as items on loan from the community’s diverse populations, a news release stated. The Fabric of a Global University explores the University of Notre Dame’s international education, research, and engagement worldwide.
At the Studebaker National Museum, explore what happened to the many Studebaker sales outlets, dealerships, and facilities after Studebaker closed in the exhibit “Built to Last: Studebaker Buildings Past & Present.” Also on view is “The Top of the Line: Studebaker’s President,” chronicling Studebaker’s top line automobile including the only Studebaker models designated as Full Classics by the Classic Car Club of America, the release added.
First-floor tours of the Oliver Mansion will take place at 10:30, 11, 11:30 a.m. and noon, 12:30, 1, 1:30, 2, 2:30 and 3 p.m. Programs about fossils will be offered in Kidsfirst at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
To learn more, visit historymuseumSB.org or studebakermuseum.org.