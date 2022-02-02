Lerch to speak at Greencroft today
GOSHEN — Lifelong Learning Institute of Elkhart County 2022 Midwinter Lecture Series is presenting “Driving Bus in the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone,” by Robert Lerch today from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
“In this presentation you will hear stories and see pictures from Bob’s 15 years’ experience as a bus driver and tour guide,” a news release stated. “He started teaching at the High School level (Math) and retired from teaching at the Idaho State University.”
The event will take place at Jennings Auditorium at Greencroft Community Center 1721 Greencroft Blvd. Masks must be worn.
For the livestream link go to www.life-learn.org and click on “Join via Zoom.”
Lerch graduated from Wooster High School and later earned degrees from Goshen College, Bowling Green State University and New Mexico University.
First Fridays continues this week
GOSHEN — The First Fridays event will take place this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., at 101 N. Main Street in downtown Goshen.
“Fiction, Fantasy and Folklore” will be this week’s theme, with shopping, food and outdoor events scheduled.
Redevelopment Commission to meet in May
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Redevelopment Commission will hold a regular meeting May 20, at 9 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan Street.
Goshen shop part of statewide motorcycle tournament
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s first ever Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament is underway.
Public fan voting for the competition is underway now at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing, according to a news release. Quarterfinal voting ends Sunday and overall Feb. 14.
The competitors represent nine communities from around the state, including Janus Motorcycles of Goshen, and the tournament is sponsored by MCM CPAs & Advisors.
Entry in the tournament is free. To participate, a company did not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered must be manufactured in the state. Companies are limited to having one product nominated for entry.
New housing resource available for Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana tenants and landlords can now find key resources for relief and recovery at HoosierHousingHelp.com.
Hoosier Housing Help is designed to connect Hoosiers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with tools for pre-eviction support and federal funds for emergency rental assistance, according to a news release.
