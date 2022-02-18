Band fundraiser set for March 26
MIDDLEBURY — The Northridge Band is having its biggest fundraiser March 26 at the Northridge High School Cafeteria, 56779 Northridge Drive, following a two-year hiatus.
All of the school’s bands will be performing and there will be an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast served from 7:30-11 a.m.
The schedule of events is as follows:
7:45 a.m. — Color Guard in the Field House
8 a.m. — sixth-grade band
8:30 a.m. — seventh- and eighth-grade band
9 a.m. — symphonic band
9:30 a.m. — concert band
10:10 a.m.— high school jazz band
10:30 a.m. — Monster Jazz band
Tickets for children ages 5-12 and seniors ages 60 and older are $7, and tickets for adults ages 13-59 are $8.
Library events lined up for March
WAKARUSA — A number of events are scheduled to take place at the Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., for March.
Book Bites will take place March 3 at 10:15 a.m. in the children’s area of the library. No registration is required for this event, according to a news release.
The Borrowers Book Club will meet March 5 at 10 a.m. to discuss “Vincent and Theo” by Deborah Heiligman. This event is geared for adults, grades nine and older. Registration is required and books are provided before the event.
Preschool Story Hour children will meet March 7 and March 8 at 10:15 a.m. Preschool Story Hour introduces stories, music, art, and activities in an interactive way that will help build early literacy skills. Children are encouraged to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. The sessions are for children ages 3-5 years old who are registered for the program.
Students in grades six-12 can meet for Anime Club March 7 at 6 p.m. Registered participants will have snacks, crafts and watch family-friendly anime from Crunchyroll during this monthly event.
The Library Board will meet March 8 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Beginning Story Hour children will meet March 9 at 10:15 a.m. Beginning Story Hour introduces developmentally appropriate stories, songs and activities for children ages 18-36 months. Registration is required for the program and a caregiver must remain in the story room with the child.
Children in grades K-5 are invited to one hour of LEGO building on March 9 at 2:30 p.m. The library will provide the Lego bricks, a building challenge, and a prompt to ignite imaginations. Registration is required, and staff ask that children leave their personal LEGOS at home.
“The Coyote and the Bear” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how the coyote learns a lesson about farming.
