Ribbon cutting set for Wendesday
ELKHART — Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Elite Aesthetics Michiana and Dr. Emily Mitchell Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
The ceremony will be at 515 S. Second St., a news release stated.
Acting Studio starts Monday
GOSHEN — Registration for students ages 8-14 for the Goshen Theater Acting Studio closes today.
The next Acting Studio session begins Monday. Students will collaborate with their peers through improvisation to create a story to be turned into a script. After helping to create their story, students will audition for what role they will play for the final showcase, a news release stated.
All students will workshop, memorize and perform their short plays for family, friends, and fans April 15 at 7 p.m.
Classes will take place Mondays:
- 4:30-6 p.m. Acting Studio One (Ages 8-10 Years)
- 6-7:30 p.m. Acting Studio Two (Ages 11-14 Years)
- 7:30-9 p.m. Acting Studio Three (Ages 15-18 Years)
To register go to goshentheater.wufoo.com/forms/mb9o1fk1rnd8mt. For more information, contact the educational director at GTDC@goshentheater.org or 574-312-3701.
CPR classes to continue in 2023
LAGRANGE — During American Heart Month, Parkview LaGrange Hospital is reminding area residents that learning CPR is an important way to be prepared in case of a cardiac emergency.
Last fall, Parkview LaGrange Hospital’s EMS team began offering quarterly classes of the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR for the public, and classes will continue to be available throughout 2023, a news release stated.
Classes will take place at the EMS station, 982 N. Townline Road, LaGrange, on the following dates:
• March 21, from 2 to 4 p.m.
• June 8, from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Sept. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m.
• Dec. 5, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Instructors will help participants become familiar with the technique for performing CPR on someone whose heart has stopped beating. Participants will practice on training mannequins, so class size is limited to 12 people per session to ensure everyone gets to practice. In addition, basic first aid is covered in the class.
Anyone age 13 or older may participate. Cost for the class is $20 per person. Participants will receive American Heart Association certification in the form of an official CPR card, delivered electronically.
Advance registration and advance payment are required. Visit www.Parkview.com/CPR for information and to register. Registration and payment must be completed no later than two days ahead of the class date. Please email christina.blaskie@parkview.com or call 260-463-9389 to make payment arrangements.
USPS to observe President’s Day
INDIANAPOLIS — The Postal Service will observe Presidents Day Monday, a federal holiday. Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery.
Customers needing postal services may use self-service kiosks at select locations or visit Postal Service approved shippers, a news release stated.
The Post Office will reopen and regular mail delivery will resume Tuesday.
To learn more, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.
Library trustees to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library Board of Trustees will conduct its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Pierre Moran Branch library, 2400 Benham Ave., a news release stated.
A director’s report on the Pierre Moran Branch and Indiana General Assembly 2023 session are among the agenda items listed.
To learn more, visit www.myepl.org.