Library trustees to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place in the library meeting room at 101 N. Main. St.
School trustees to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — A public work session of the Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The session will take place at the J.C. Rice Educational Services Center, 2720 California Road.
Massage school event set for February 25
GOSHEN — That Massage School invites the community to an open house event Feb. 25.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school’s campus, located inside the Old Bag Factory at 1100 N. Chicago Ave. This event is designed to introduce prospective students to the school’s comprehensive massage therapy program and the public to the benefits of their student body.
Space is limited, so participants are advised to arrive early, a news release stated.
Interested students can obtain further information about eligibility and the application deadline by visiting www.thatmassageschool.com.
Train show set for March 18
NAPPANEE — The Elkhart Model Railroad Club invites the public to come join members in celebrating 73 years since its inception during the annual Train Show, hosted by the club.
The show is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., March 18, at Claywood Event Center, 13924 N. 1100 West (also known as County Line Road), Nappanee.
This will be the 18th year the Elkhart Model Train Club has hosted the event. This year entrance is only $5 per person, and ages 12 and under are free.
“Visitors will experience seeing many operating train layouts with various themes demonstrating all scales of these miniature transports,” a news release stated. “Model trains present will range from steam operated locomotives to replicas of modern trains. Fellow model train collectors, as well as adults and children eager to expand or start their own model train collection, will find many new ideas for their own train layouts.”
Approximately 150 vendor tables will be present, offering products to create those collections.
To learn more, visit www.emrrc.com or find the group on Facebook. For vendor information, contact Nathan Overmyer, 574-850-8485, or email trainshow@emrrc.com.
Parks board to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Park and Recreation Board Meeting will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m.
This meeting will take place at the City Hall Annex Conference Room at 201 S. Second St. instead of the council chambers, a news release stated, and will take place electronically via Webex.
The public may view and attend the meeting at https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 157 658 8380 and the password is parks21.
The public will be able to submit comments through the WebEx chatbox, which will be monitored throughout the meeting. All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
School board to meet Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the MCS Administration Center, 56853 Northridge Drive, a news release stated.
Agenda items include the superintendent’s report, spotlight on Jefferson Elementary, expressions from patrons and others.
Tracks and Snacks set for Feb. 25
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Parks is hosting a Tracks and Snacks program Feb. 25 from 10-11 a.m. at Cobus Creek County Park.
“Enjoy a warm hot chocolate and track-themed snack as you learn tips and tricks to identifying tracks and signs along a park trail,” a news release stated.
Cost is $3 per person and open to people ages 5 and older.
The park is located at 30680 C.R. 8 in Elkhart. Register by Wednesday at elkhartcountyparks.org.