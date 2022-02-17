COVID clinic set for Saturday
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health, Real Services, and Radio La Raza, WKAM-1460, will host a COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Concord Event Center, 3719 S. Main St.
The following services will be offered:
• Pfizer vaccine: ages 5 and older, first and second dose and booster available
• Moderna vaccine: ages 18 and older, first and second dose and booster available
• PCR COVID-19 tests: everyone is eligible
No documents are required. Community members are asked to register for their appointments now by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
Those who would like more information on NIHHC’s activities and programs should call NIHHC at 574-522-0966 or toll free at 1-877-21-SALUD, or visit www.nihhc.com.
Kosciusko Purdue Extension to host annual meeting
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Purdue Extension will be hosting its annual meeting March 7 at the Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E Canal St., Warsaw.
They will be celebrating their successes in 2022 and honoring this year’s Extension All Stars, according to a news release from Purdue Extension. Stephanie Overbey, Kosciusko County Community Foundation CEO, will be the keynote speaker for the evening and dinner will be prepared by Saucy’s Barnyard BBQ and Catering. The event is open to the public and entry is $10 per person. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. To learn more, contact 574-372-2340 or visit https://bit.ly/34ndwsY to RSVP.
Grant process now open
GOSHEN — Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman is inviting local nonprofits to apply for the City of Goshen’s American Rescue Plan Nonprofit Fund Grant.
Applications are due March 15, according to a news release from the city of Goshen. Of the total sum it received, the city has allocated $300,000 of ARP funds to nonprofit organizations serving the city.
Stutsman has formed a review committee comprised of two City Council members, staff and community representatives to award the grants. Priority funding will be given to organizations who work in the areas outlined by Mayor Stutsman. Submitted proposals must demonstrate one of the following:
• Their proposed use of funds relates to ARP public health services, negative economic impacts and services to impacted communities.
• It meets an urgent community need, especially food insecurity, homelessness or health-related needs
Awardees will receive the grant after July 2022, and will have until Dec. 31, 2024, to use the funds. For more information about the ARP Fund Plan or the grant program, go to www.goshenindiana.org/arp.
