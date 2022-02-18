County board to meet Tuesday
LAGRANGE — The Board of Commissioners of LaGrange County will meet in regular session Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St.
The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.
The commissioners may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release.
Student input invited through essay contest
GOSHEN — The Goshen Community Relations Commission has organized an essay contest for all Goshen students in junior high through high school in which they are asked to discuss one of the eight Goshen CRC principles.
The winners will receive up to $150 in cash, according to a news release.
Students who choose to participate will be entered in one of two categories: grades 7-8, who will be required to submit an essay of 300-600 words; and grades 9-12, who will be asked to submit an essay of 500-800 words.
The CRC principles are:
• Honor the dignity of each person and each person’s rights
• Listen to the diverse voices of the community
• Cultivate constructive communication and engagement
• Value honesty, truthfulness and integrity
• Promote a community that is safe for all
• Acknowledge and accept the challenge of change — that it may have both positive and negative consequences
• Promote the acceptance of differences
• Promote equality and freedom from discrimination
A committee of five community members will read the essays and determine the winners. The first-place winner in each category will be awarded $150; second-place, $100; and third-place, $50.
The deadline to submit an essay is March 21 at 5 p.m. A community celebration and award ceremony will be held Tuesday, April 12 at the Goshen City Council Chambers. More information about the event will be available on the City’s social media pages and website at www.goshenindiana.org.
To view the essay contest prompt and form, go to goshenindiana.org/crc.
BOAC meeting cancelled
GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Airport Commissioners meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled.
The next scheduled meeting will be March 21 at 2 p.m., according to a news release.
Library board to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet Monday at 5 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the library meeting room, at 101 N. Main St., according to a news release.
