Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.