Town council to meet today
BRISTOL — The Bristol Town Council will meet today at the Bristol Municipal Complex, 303 E. Vistula St.
This meeting can be accessed via Zoom. Virtual attendance for the public is encouraged, however, the Bristol Municipal Complex is open for in-person participation.
To take part online go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86400023513?pwd=NWFmVWhxN002UXoyUEhnRUJLSWVDQT09. Dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 864 0002 3513 and the passcode 036378.
Call in any time after 6:30 p.m. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Library book sale today
GOSHEN — The Friends of the Goshen Public Library February Book Sale will be today from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the GPL auditorium, 601 S. Fifth St.
The sale will feature children/youth books, puzzles, cookbooks, paperbacks, fiction, nonfiction, DVDs and others.
Books and magazines in the ongoing lobby book sale are always 25 cents. Only cash or check are accepted. All proceeds from the sale support special projects at GPL.
Membership forms are available at the library or can be found online at https://goshenpl.lib.in.us/friends-of-the-library/.
Regular friends business meetings are on the second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. (enter through the back door) in meeting room A/B.
‘Express’ heads to BristolBRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre, 210 E. Vistula St., brings Ken Ludwig’s adaption of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” to the Bristol Opera House stage for two weekends, Febr. 24–26 and March 3–5.
The show is directed by John Shoup, assisted by Rick Fields.
“Adapted for the stage at the request of the Agatha Christie estate, Ken Ludwig’s version of “Murder on the Orient Express” is a fast-paced ride with a train full of remarkable suspects and an alibi for each one,” a news release stated. ”It’s the perfect mystery for detective Hercule Poirot.”
For ticket information, call the ticket line at 574-848-4116 visit www.elkhartcivictheatre.org/murder.
Educational program set for March 7
GOSHEN — “Sleep on It: Why Sleep Matters,” will be offered March 7 at 1 p.m., in-person, at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office and again at 6 p.m. virtually via Zoom.
This free educational program will be presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health and Human Sciences in Elkhart County.
“It (sleep) promotes physical health and mental well-being,” a news release stated. “It also boosts performance and reduces safety risks. Yet millions of Americans are failing to get the sleep that their body needs. Adults typically need about 7-9 hours of regular sleep, but the CDC reports that 28 percent of adults get 6 hours or less. What can you do to sleep well and be well? Learn about healthy sleep basics. Then, make healthy sleep one of your top priorities.”
To take part, register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program should call 574-533-0554 by Feb. 21.
To learn more, visit www.extension.purdue.edu/elkhart.
Everence accepting scholarship applications
GOSHEN — Everence is accepting applications for college scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year through the end of February.
Eligible students may be chosen to receive scholarships of up to $3,000. Each regional office will award $1,000 scholarships to local students. From the regional winners, Everence awards three national scholarship — one of $2,000 and two of $1,000.
Recipients are chosen based on academics, leadership, community involvement and responses to an essay question.
A scholarship application, which includes eligibility details, may be downloaded by visiting everence.com/college-scholarships.