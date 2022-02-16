Freemont Community Schools/Head Start now taking applications
FREMONT — Head Start in Steuben and LaGrange counties are accepting applications for fall enrollment for children aged 3 to 5.
Children must be within the age range by Aug. 1, according to a news release. Head Start centers are located in Fremont, Angola and LaGrange.
Program options include five days a week, five hours per day. For an application and more information call 260-495-4775 or 800-551-9819.
Catholic Charities receives donation
FORT WAYNE — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend received a donation of $21,868 during a check presentation ceremony from Congregation Achduth Vesholom (CAV) and the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne Tuesday, according to a news release.
The proceeds will go entirely to aid Afghan refugees as they are resettled in Fort Wayne.
The fundraising campaign was co-chaired by Jewish Federation Executive Director Jaki Schreier and Bobbie Golani representing Congregation Achduth Vesholom. The Social Action committee of the congregation, chaired by Rena Black, spearheaded the creation of the campaign.
For more information, contact Nicole Kurut, mission advancement manager for CCFWSB, at nkurut@ccfwsb.org.
Elkhart Teen Club member selected for competition
GOSHEN — Chyniah Woods, an 11th grade student who attends the Elkhart Teen Club, has been selected to perform at the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America conference in May.
Woods will be one of 10 people from around the country performing during a talent search competition, according to a news release, and will be performing with others in Chicago.
This is the second year that Woods entered the competition. She was notified in January that she made it to the semi-final round.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County began operations in 1956, and today the clubs provide programming and services for the most at-risk boys and girls within the community. For more information visit www.greatfutures.club.
LaGrange to host two meetings Wednesday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will host a public meeting today at 6 p.m. to discuss the CCMG Grant Street project bid (Union Street).
There will be a Redevelopment Commission meeting directly following, according to a news release.
Both meeting will take place via Zoom. The meeting ID is 771 519 4193, and the passcode is 890394.
