Ukrainian benefit performance Sunday
GOSHEN — The Maple City Community Orchestra’s Sunday performance will be a special benefit for relief efforts in Ukraine.
The event will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at Sauder Hall in the Goshen College Music Center, 1700 S. Main St.
All freewill donations for this concert will be donated to relief efforts in Ukraine, according to the orchestra’s website.
A featured work will be the American premiere of the orchestral arrangement of the Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko’s “Second Ukrainian Rhapsody,” a news release stated. This arrangement is the work of the noted contemporary Ukrainian composer Victor Kaminsky and the orchestra feels greatly honored to have been chosen as the first in the United States to perform this work, which is based on Ukrainian folk music themes.
The soloist for this premier of the “Second Ukrainian Rhapsody” will be Goshen College music professor Solomia Soroka, who is a personal friend of the arranger. Soroka is a native of Ukraine, having been born in the city of L’viv and making her solo debut at age 10, playing the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto with the L’viv Philharmonic Orchestra.
The orchestra has chosen to donate all the funds it receives at this event to the relief agency “Unbroken,” where they will be used to help address the suffering and hardship caused by the conflict currently taking place in Ukraine, the release added.
The other major work to be performed will be Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” the closing movement of which is titled “The Great Gate of Kyiv.”
To learn more, visit unbroken.org.ua or www.mcco-online.org.
Homicide fundraiser victim set up
ELKHART — A fundraiser has been set up to cover the funeral expenses for homicide victim Thomas Johnson, who died Saturday in Elkhart.
Johnson is survived by his brother, Josh, and two young children, ages 10 and less then a year.
To donate to the fund and to learn more, visit www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-thomas-johnson.
Cookie sale now underway
FORT WAYNE — The Girls Scouts of Northern Indiana – Michiana cookie sale program is now underway.
This year, the Scouts introduced “Raspberry Rally” and will have their usual lineup of favorites for sale, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.gsnim.org.
Museum exhibit set for Friday
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W Vistula St., will feature the museum’s temporary exhibit, “siihsipaahkwikaani” this Friday.
The exhibit, on loan from the Myaamia Heritage Museum, chronicles the historic and modern techniques Miami people take to create maple sugar and syrup, a news release stated. The staff guided tour will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The museum will be having extended late hours every Friday this month. Normally open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Fridays in February.
To learn more, visit elkhartcountyparks.org/destinations/historical-museum.
Scheduled March 25 concert canceled
GOSHEN — Goshen College has announced that the upcoming concert by Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy has been canceled.
Goshen College received word that because of their concerns about the ongoing pandemic and family health issues, MacMaster and Leahy have made the decision to cancel their spring 2023 U.S. tour, which includes their scheduled March 25 show at Goshen College.
Over the next few weeks, GC will be issuing check refunds for all current season ticket holders, a news release stated. Individual ticket holders will have their purchase refunded by the same method that the purchase was made.
Contact the box office with any questions at 574-535-7566 or by email boxoffice@goshen.edu.