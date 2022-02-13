Bethany students earn honors at speech tournament
GOSHEN — Bethany Christian School hosted its Sectional Warm-up Speech Tournament Saturday, and several students earned honors.
Seniors Jacob Leininger was champion in impromptu and runner-up in oratory. Sophomore Nico Brenneman-Ochoa took third in impromptu and fifth in original performance. Senior Josiah Schlabach nabbed second in United States extemporaneous speaking while sophomore Ian McHugh took third in international extemporaneous speaking. Senior Josh Carthwright rounded out the scoring by taking fifth in broadcasting.
After a two-week hiatus, the team will compete in the Indiana School Speech and Debate Association sectional tournament at Chesterton Feb. 26, according to a news release.
"The Curious Savage" to perform Feb. 18 and 20
TOPEKA — Westview Theatre Troupe is proud to present "The Curious Savage," by John Patrick.
This play follows Ethel P. Savage, who wants to create a memorial fund in memory of her late husband, but her three stepchildren feel they have better uses for the money, according to a news release.
"How better to control Mom than to have her committed until she sees reason?" the release states. "She, and her fellow sanatorium residents, hope to turn the tables on the steps in this chaotic comedy."
Shows are Friday, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb 20, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $6. Westview Jr./Sr. High School is at 1635 S 600 W, Topeka.
Elkhart County Walmarts give $7,000 to hunger relief
GOSHEN — Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has received $7,000 in donations from local Walmart stores #1378, #1566, and #2679, to support its “Meat” the Need initiative.
Deb Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, said in a news release that the funds received will be used to pay processing fees on donated livestock and deer, with the meat being given to agencies serving food-insecure residents within Elkhart County.
“This Walmart contribution will allow us to continue and expand on our mission of hunger relief by providing over 22,000 more meals through local hunger relief agencies," Treesh said in the release. "We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger."
After processing, local food banks and pantries are called to pick up the donation, and there is absolutely no charge to the livestock and deer donors, according to the release.
To learn more visit www.hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org.
