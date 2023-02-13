Special meeting set for today
LAGRANGE — The Town of LaGrange will host an emergency “special” meeting today at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall, 1201 N. Townline Road.
This meeting will be to discuss and possibly award the bid for the Hawpatch Street project.
Municipal corporation to meet Wednesday
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Municipal Corporation will host it’s annual meeting at 12 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will take place at the town hall, 310 W. Huntington.
Yakym’s office to host events
ELKHART — The Office of Congressman Rudy Yakym will host “Roundtable Discussion: Elkhart Downtown Merchants” from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The event will take place at Stephenson’s, 211 S. Main St., a news release stated.
Another event, Roundtable Discussion: “Plymouth Downtown Merchants”, will also take place Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at the Marshall County Museum, 123 N. Michigan St., Plymouth.
Library committee to meet Thursday
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Public Library Board of Trustees Policy Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss library and employee policies.
The meeting will take place in the library conference room, 157 N. Main St.
Park board to meet Thursday
WOLCOTTVILLE — The LaGrange County Park Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the nature center, 0505 W. 700 South.
Sugar Camp Days set for March 18-19
NEW CARLISLE — Bendix Woods County Park is celebrating the 50th annual Sugar Camp Days March 18-19, to celebrate the maple syrup season.
The New Carlisle Lions Club will host a pancake and sausage breakfast both days. The proceeds from the breakfast support Leader Dogs for the Blind, cancer research, and community organizations.
At Sugar Camp Days participants can watch historical crafters demonstrate their trades, enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride, and purchase delicious foods made with maple syrup, such as maple kettle corn, maple cotton candy and maple hot dogs. Maple syrup baked goods, maple candy, and Bendix Woods’ pure maple syrup will also be available for purchase.
Sugar Camp Days hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is an $8 vehicle entrance fee. The main entrance to the park is located on Timothy Road in New Carlisle, eight miles west of the U.S. 31 bypass from the Ind. 2 Exit.
To learn more, call 574-654-3155 or visit www.sjcparks.org.
Library events set for late February
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will be hosting a number of events and activities later this month.
Preschool Story Hour children will meet February 27 and 28 at 10:15 a.m. The sessions are for children ages 3 – 5 years old who are registered for the program, which introduces stories, music, art, and activities in a fun and interactive way that will help build early literacy skills.
Preschool through eighth grade students are invited to take part in a special President’s Day drop in program, to work together with friends and help beautify the library’s landscape by turning rocks into art. Painted rocks will be displayed for the community in May to promote the summer reading club “All Together Now.” No registration is needed for this event, which will take place February 20 between 10–11:30 a.m. or 2:30–4:30 p.m. Activities only available while supplies last.
Patrons in grades 6-12 are invited to come and craft at our next Teen Crafternoon. All supplies will be provided February 28 from 5-6 p.m. Registered participants will enjoy snacks while creating Mini Book Keychains.
Beginning Story Hour children will meet March 1 at 10:15 a.m., and introduces developmentally appropriate stories, songs, and activities for children ages 18-36 months. Registration is required and a caregiver must remain in the story room with the child.
“George Washington and the Colt” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how young George learns a lesson of life, which is just as applicable today.
To learn more, visit https://wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.