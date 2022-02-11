Township Board to meet next week
GOSHEN — The Elkhart Township Board of Trustees will meet Thursday, at 1 p.m., at the Elkhart Township Trustee office at 106 N. 5th St., Goshen.
The purpose of the meeting will be to present the township’s annual report.
Library board to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Board of Trustees of Elkhart Public Library will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Cleveland Branch Library, 53715 C.R. 1, according to a news release.
Goshen Library Board to meet
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the library auditorium, 601 S. 5th St., according to a news release
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Park Board will meet Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the council chambers, 229 S. 2nd Street, according to a news release.
COVID clinic set for Feb. 19
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition will host its next COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Concord Event Center, 3719 S. Main St.
The clinic is in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health, Real Services, and Radio La Raza, according to a news release.
The following services will be offered:
• Pfizer Vaccine: ages 5 and older, 1st and 2nd dose and booster available
• Moderna Vaccine: ages 18 and older, 1st and 2nd dose and booster available
• PCR COVID-19 Tests: everyone is eligible
No documents are required. Community members are encouraged to register for their appointments now by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at (574) 206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
Library branch to reopen Wednesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library Dunlap Branch’s renovation, part of EPL’s ongoing branch renovation project, will reopen Wednesday.
The renovated location, serving Concord Township, is located at 58485 C.R. 13, Elkhart and will open for browsing and curbside service at 9 a.m., Feb. 16.
The second of the four branches to be renovated, Dunlap’s renovated building features inviting spaces for browsing and reading, as well as rooms for studying or meeting, according to a news release.
Hours for Dunlap Branch are Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Cleveland Branch opened last month following its renovation. The two other EPL branches, Osolo and Pierre Moran, are currently closed for their renovation construction.
