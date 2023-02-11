Common Council to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Common Council of Elkhart will meet electronically at 7 p.m. Monday.
The public may view and attend the meeting at https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 2316 678 3223.
If the event is asking for a password to register, use Council2023. To view the meeting on Facebook go to www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN.
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chat box, and through Facebook live, which will be monitored throughout the meeting. The public may also submit questions prior to the meeting to the council clerk at angie.mckee@coei.org.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Council to meet Tuesday
BRISTOL — The Town Council of Bristol will host a work session at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bristol Municipal Complex, 303 E. Vistula St.
Those unable to attend in person may join in via a scheduled Zoom meeting. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83767185403?pwd=SVJGMmR5YUhYbWEzd1oxUHliWEFjUT09, and dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 837 6718 5403, and the passcode is 241417.
School board to meet Monday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation Board will meet in executive session at 2 p.m. Monday, at the central office, 5050 U.S. 33.
This will be followed by at tour of the media center at 6:30 p.m., then by the regular business meeting at 7 p.m.
Third House Meetings scheduled
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host the second Third House meeting of this year’s legislative session at noon Friday, 418 S. Main St, Elkhart.
Third House Meetings are interactive and open to chamber member and non-member organizations and community members. State lawmakers will share updates and then answer questions from attendees.
The two remaining meetings will also be held at the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, 418 S. Main St, Elkhart. Below are all the dates and times. One on Saturday, March 11, from 10 – 11:30 a.m., and an April meeting to be determined.
Indiana legislators invited to the Third House meetings include Rep. Doug Miller, Rep. Joanna King, Rep. Timothy Wesco, Sen. Blake Doriot and Sen. Linda Rogers.
One of the key objectives of the chamber is to advocate for business interests locally, at the state level, and nationally.
To learn more about the chamber, visit www.elkhart.org.
Drainage board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Drainage Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the county public services building, C.R. 26 at U.S. 33, in Room A.
Bethel University to host summit
MISHAWAKA — Bethel University is set to host the second annual Starting Small Summit April 20, as part of IDEA Week, an Innovation Festival in South Bend-Elkhart.
The Starting Small Summit will provide the South Bend/Mishawaka community with an opportunity to learn from high-profile entrepreneurs from around the nation. Moderated by Bethel University business alumnus Cameron Nagle, founder and host of Starting Small Podcast, this year’s summit will feature entrepreneurial stories from Cameron Smith, co-founder of Kodiak Cakes; Chuck Surack, founder of Sweetwater Sound; and Peter Tuchman of Wall Street Global Trading Academy.
The event will take place from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Everest-Rohrer Auditorium located on Bethel University’s campus, 1001 Bethel Circle. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The event is free but registration is required.
To learn more and register, visit BethelUniversity.edu/StartingSmall.