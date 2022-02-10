School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Board of School Trustees will meet Monday at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Education Services Center, 29125 C.R. 22 West, according to a news release.
Greencroft to host speaker event
GOSHEN — The Lifelong Learning Institute of Elkhart County will present, through the 2022 Midwinter Lecture Series, “The Beauty and Challenges of Working in Antarctica,” by Kimberly Beachy.
The event will take place Feb. 16, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., according to a news release. It will take place at the Jennings Auditorium at Greencroft Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Circle.
Masks must be worn. For Livestream go to www.life-learn.org and click on “Join via Zoom.”
Ruthmere to host ‘Gallery Talk’ Feb. 16
ELKHART — The Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., will present a Gallery Talk on “Servants in the Gilded Age” Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. in Ruthmere’s Game Room.
Ruthmere volunteer Brenda Tudor will make the presentation, according to a news release.
This event was originally scheduled for Feb. 3 but was rescheduled due to the weather.
Gallery Talks feature a 20-minute discussion on an object/artwork within the Ruthmere collection or a person or event in local history. These events are sponsored by 1st Source Bank and are free and open to the public.
The Ruthmere Museum Campus is closed for tours until April 1.
Elkhart agency seeks new home
ELKHART — Susanna’s Kitchen, an Elkhart agency which provides meal assistance to the food insecure, is looking for a new location.
The organization was located at 431 S. Third St., but has been displaced due to the sale of the building, according to a news release. The Knights of Columbus has offered to allow Susanna’s Kitchen to temporarily serve meals from its building at 112 E. Lexington St. until a permanent location is found.
The Board of Zoning Appeals was to present the request by Susanna’s Kitchen this past Thursday, but that was delayed one month to March 10 as the city and other partners collaborate to find this valued organization a new and permanent location.
“In order for Susanna’s Kitchen to take residency in the Knights of Columbus, a special exception must be granted by the City of Elkhart’s Board of Zoning Appeals,” the release stated. “The kitchen would not be supported by current land use zoning ordinances, but as a charitable organization serving the needs of the community Susanna’s Kitchen may apply for a special exception to the ordinance.”
To learn more visit elkhartindiana.org/government/planning-zoning or feedindiana.org/food-pantries/susannas-kitchen-inc-soup-kitchen.
