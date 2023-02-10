Special council/board meeting Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council and the Goshen Community Schools Board will host a special joint meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the Police-Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
As this is a special meeting, there will be no official action, a news release stated. The meeting is open to the public.
For a livestream of this meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81892658627 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 818 9265 8627.
The next regular meeting of the council will be March 6, the release added.
Elkhart-based company secures financing
ELKHART — Surf Internet, a leading fiber-optic high-speed internet service provider in the Great Lakes region, announced Wednesday that it has raised $100 million of debt financing from DigitalBridge Credit, a division of DigitalBridge Group Inc.
The Elkhart-based internet provider secured the financing to support the company’s mission to transform broadband in the Great Lakes region by expanding its networks into more communities, including underserved ones, according to a news release.
“The new funding will support Surf’s plan to expand its network into over 60 markets while strengthening its multigig capabilities,” the release added. “Surf is on pace to surpass 100,000 fiber passings in 2023 and has a pipeline of attractive build opportunities to roughly double its fiber passings through 2024.”
To learn more, visit surfinternet.com.
Redevelopment Commission to meet
ELKHART — The Elkhart Redevelopment Commission Pre-Agenda Meeting will take place in-person and via Webex at 9 a.m. today in the Annex Building large conference room, 201 S. Second St.
To join with Webex, go to https://coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=m5fb05719fe481b463dcf35f255bc0f41.
Enter 2306 004 2075 as the event number and “PRERDC2” as the event password.
To join by phone, call 1-415-655-0001, enter 2306 004 2075##. Press 6 to unmute telephone.
Noffsinger appointed to state board
INDIANAPOLIS — Jennifer Noffsinger, Goshen, a case manager with The Columbus Organization, has been appointed to the Indiana Governor’s Council for People with Disabilities.
The announcement was made Feb. 3 in a press release from the office of Governor Eric Holcomb.
To learn more about the GCPD, visit www.in.gov/gpcpd.
Goshen Health acquires new MRI
GOSHEN — Goshen Hospital has purchased and begun using a new Canon magnetic resonance imaging machine, which uses a compressed speeder and artificial intelligence to achieve quicker scans in much less time while offering higher quality images.
Other benefits of the new MRI to patients include a wider machine, which is better for patients who suffer from claustrophobia; an increased table limit so patients at higher weights will be able to be accommodated; and a quieter MRI experience.
MRIs are used to diagnose or obtain information on tumors and injuries or disease to the ligaments, joints, spine, brain, heart and digestive organs.
To learn more, visit www.GoshenHealth.com.
Spring home show set for Feb. 24-26
ELKHART — The Builders Association of Elkhart County will host its Home and Outdoor Expo Feb. 24 from 3-7 p.m., Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Feb. 26 from noon to 4 p.m.
The event will take place at the Northern Indiana Event Center, 21565 Executive Parkway. There will be free admission, free parking, and free wine tasting for participants aged 21 and older, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit BAEC.com/events.