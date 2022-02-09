Scholarships available for Elkhart, LaGrange County students
ELKHART COUNTY — Elkhart and LaGrange County students who will be attending any Purdue University campus as a full-time undergraduate student in the fall are invited to apply for Purdue Alumni Club of Elkhart County scholarships.
Applications can accessed at www.purdueforlife/elkhart, according to a news release from Purdue Alumni. Click on “Elkhart County – Purdue for Life Foundation,” scroll down to “Scholarship Application 2022” and proceed from there.
Applications for scholarship can be made by any full-time student of the university, and must be postmarked or emailed no later than March 1.
High school seniors can contact their advisor to received printed copies of applications.
The club has been awarding scholarship monies since 2002, with a grand total of 523 scholarships totaling $403,500, the release stated.
For questions about the application process, applicants can contact Kathy Seltenright at 574-533-9452 or Laurie Sula at 574-536-4869 or laurie.sula@yahoo.com.
Town council to host executive session tonight
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Town Council will be host an executive session at 6:30 tonight.
The session will take place at Wakarusa Town Hall, 100 W. Waterford St., according to a news release from the town.
The executive session is being held for purposes to discuss job performance evaluation of individual employees and for discussion of records considered classified as confidential by state or federal statue pursuant to Indiana Code Section IC 5-14-1.5-6.1 (b) (7) and (9).
Transit report findings to be presented at public workshop
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments in partnership with the South Bend Public Transportation Corp. released the CONNECT Transit Plan’s Choices Report as part of the first phase of the planning study to develop a 10-year plan for the future of transit in the region.
“The CONNECT Choices Report analyzed the Interurban Trolley and Transpo bus networks and found that the current system has limited frequency of service,” a news release stated. “The frequency of service, or wait time between buses, is one of the critical factors in determining the usefulness of transit.”
The report will be presented to the general public Feb. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Battell Community Center, 904 N Main St., Mishawaka. The public can download the Choices Report and take a Choices Transit Survey from www.connecttransitplan.com/key-choices" target="_blank">www.connecttransitplan.com/key-choices.
To learn more about the project or to register for an event, visit www.connecttransitplan.com.
Questions and comments may be emailed to connecttransitplan@macog.com.
