Ice cream social set for Feb. 10
NAPPANEE — A benefit ice cream social will take place at the old Union Center School, 69954 C.R. 11, Nappanee, Feb. 10 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Refreshments are available by donation, and guests will be able to tour the school to see the renovation progress happening.
Union Center School closed in the 1990’s, and the building has served various purposes since then, aa news release stated. Last summer it was purchased by Salem Mennonite Church, which plans to open Union Center Christian School in August. Renovations are being made, and student applications for Grades K-12 are currently being accepted.
To learn more, visit www.uccs.school.
Adult reading program has begun for 2023
MILFORD — The annual Adult Reading Program at the Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., is now underway.
This year’s theme is “All Together Now.” Sign up at the adult circulation desk and enter a weekly drawing for each book you read or audio book you listen to. Anyone age 18 or older can join the program. So far, 41 people have signed up, according to a news release.
Drawings are each Friday before the library closes.
For more information about this or other library programs, visit www.milford.lib.in.us or stop by the library.
Grace College to host Feb. events
WINONA LAKE — In honor of Black History Month, Grace College invites the public to attend its panel discussion entitled, “The Black Panther Franchise: Love, Solidarity, Critique,” Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. in Westminster East Banquet Hall, 105 Ninth St.
Dr. Jared Burkholder, history and political science program director at Grace will moderate the discussion, and the panelists will include Cokiesha Bailey Robinson, associate dean of student diversity and inclusion, Dr. Cesar Soto, assistant professor of world literature, and Denise Lewis, assistant professor of online graduate counseling.
According to Burkholder, the event will invite all in attendance to consider the Academy award-winning ‘Black Panther’ franchise in light of historical topics and also consider its effectiveness in regard to representation, a news release stated.
In addition to the panel discussion, Grace College is hosting a number of other events for Black History Month for students as well as for the local community.
To learn more, visit www.grace.edu/about/grace-college/diversity-and-inclusion.
Council meeting set for Thursday
BRISTOL — The Town of Bristol will host a regularly scheduled council meeting at the Bristol Municipal Complex, 303 E. Vistula St., Thursday evening.
Those unable to attend in person may join in via a scheduled Zoom meeting, a news release stated.
Those who take part may visit the Council Chambers or join the zoom meeting anytime after 6:30p.m. to get settled in and test speakers and camera settings. The meeting will be called to order promptly at 7 p.m.
Join Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89921879542pwd=czJNa1oyblBLdk51VGVQSW9BdENEQT09.
Dial in to 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 899 2187 9542 and the passcode is 008252.
The Sherer Trio to perform Feb. 12
GOSHEN — The Sherer Trio, Goshen College’s resident chamber ensemble comprised of three Goshen College music faculty members, will perform a Rieth Recital Series concert Feb. 12 at 4 p.m.
The event will take place in the Music Center’s Rieth Recital Hall, 1700 S. Main St., a news release stated.
Members include Solomia Soroka, DMA, Dato Machavariani and Matthew Hill, DMA.
Tickets are $8 adults, $6 for students/seniors and college faculty/staff/students are free with ID. Tickets are available online at goshen.edu/tickets or by calling 574-535-7566.