Fall leaf pickup to begin in Elkhart
ELKHART — City maintenance crews are preparing for the first round of fall leaf pickup to begin Monday and end Dec. 13, as weather permits.
For neighborhoods north of the St. Joseph River and west of Johnson Street, leaf pickup will run from Monday through Friday and Nov. 18-22.
For neighborhoods north of the St. Joseph River and east of Johnson Street, pickup will run from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 and Nov. 25-29.
For neighborhoods south of the St. Joseph River and east of Third/Main Street, pickup will be from Nov. 4-8 and Dec. 2-6.
Leaf pickup for those who live in neighborhoods south of the St. Joseph River and west of Third and Main streets will be from Nov. 11-15 and Dec. 9-13.
Leaves should be placed in a separate pile from brush and limbs, as leaf machines are designed to pick up leaves only. Sticks will clog the machines, causing delays. City ordinance states citizens should rake their leaves to the curb, but not into the street, in accordance with the posted pickup schedule.
For additional questions regarding leaf pickup, contact the Elkhart Street Department at 574-293-5518. Residents may also choose to dispose of their own leaves by taking them to the Elkhart County Landfill. For more information on disposing of leaves at the landfill, call 574-522-2581.
Beloved Not Forgotten holding craft show, auction
SYRACUSE — Divas Dreams Events is looking for vendors for its upcoming craft show and silent auction fundraiser being held from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 1 at Oakwood Resort Event Center, 702 E Lake View Road.
The group is partnering with Beloved Not Forgotten, a non-profit organization working to bring awareness to child sex trafficking in Indiana.
All proceeds will go to the organization.
Wakarusa Public Library hosting story hour
WAKARUSA — Beginning Story Hour will be offered for children from 18 to 36 months old at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 30.
The programs aims to introduce developmentally appropriate stories, songs and activities to children who are registered. “Apples and Pumpkins” by Anne Rockwell will be the featured story.
In addition, “Five Peas in the Pod” is currently running on the library’s Dial-A-Story Line.
Callers may dial 574-862-4441 and hear how each pea has a mission, one more important than the rest.
For more information on events or to register, visit https://www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org/
Caregiver support group plans meeting
SYRACUSE — The Alzheimer’s Association has monthly support group meetings for family members and other individuals who care for those with dementia.
The group aims to provide caregivers with an opportunity to share their experiences with others and receive support.
The support group meets at Calvary United Methodist Church, 801 S. Huntington St., on the fourth Thursday of the month from 2 to 3 p.m.
