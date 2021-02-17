Fair officials to hold virtual fundraiser
GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H Fair officials recently announced the launch of the 2021 Spring Fundraiser. Formerly known as Adult Prom and Grand Champion Gala, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Annual Spring Fundraiser supports the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds and its non-profit mission of supporting the 4-H program in Elkhart County, officials stated in a recent news release.
This year’s fundraiser will be completely virtual with a live auction and a live stream with 4-Hers and Fair Board members during the last hour of the auction.
The online auction is available for viewing at www.gala.4hfair.org. Registration and auction items will open for bidding at 10 a.m. March 12 and will close at 8 p.m. March 20.
Proceeds from this year’s auction are being split between the continued fundraising efforts for a new multi-use pavilion and the fair’s operating expenses to help it recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials stated.
“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we lost 95% of our typical revenue in 2020 and as you can imagine, maintaining facilities of this size for 4-H and community use is quite costly,” Miranda Muir, Elkhart County 4-H Fair general manager, said. “Our entire team has gone the extra mile, since the beginning of the pandemic, to minimize costs and reduce the financial repercussions to our organization. I am extremely proud of their out-of-the-box thinking and willingness to do more with less. However, as the situation drags on, the struggle continues. The proceeds from this event will help us continue to do what we do best; supporting 4-H and our community.”
Library receives stipend to support programs about climate change
GOSHEN — Goshen Public Library recently received a $500 stipend from Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change, an initiative of the American Library Association that will help libraries engage their communities in programs and conversations on the climate crisis.
“In a time when climate change is beginning to dramatically affect our everyday lives, we are eager to bring these fact-based, educational programs and dialogues to our community,” librarian Natasha-Sawatsky-Kingsley said in a recent news release. Sawatsky-Kingsley and an enFocus team have been leading the charge in implementing the grant.
Resilient Communities programming will begin at Goshen Public Library on International Polar Bear Day, which is Feb. 27, with a Goshen Climate Change Panel Kick-off event that is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Attendees and panelists are encouraged to watch Decoding the Weather Machine, which can be accessed for free on PBS. Panelists include local Goshen environmental activists and experts: AJ Delgadillo, Phil Metzler, Ariana Perez Diener, Theresa Sailor and Paul Steury. The discussion topics will include thoughts on the movie, climate change impacts in Goshen, and how to get involved locally.
Throughout this spring, the library will continue to use their $500 stipend to support programming related to climate change, officials stated in the news release. For more information and a calendar of upcoming library programs, visit https://goshenpl.lib.in.us/. Starting March 15, there will be children’s programming with take-home crafts (while supplies last), recommended books and themed story times through the month of March. In April, Masters Gardeners will host a class on Wildlife Gardening through the library that the public can attend.
To register for the Zoom program, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rfu6gqDIvH9MWOwyKMdBg4gg2lMlryFNV.
