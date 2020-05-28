Fair food offered three weekends in June
GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H Fair officials announced Thursday three fair food drive-through events will be held in June.
“We're bringing a taste of the Fair to Elkhart County in June,” a Facebook event posted around 1:30 p.m. states.
The Fair Food Drive-Thru events will be held June 5-7, June 12-14 and June 19-21. Friday and Saturday events will be from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday events will be from noon to 5 p.m.
Attendees can stay in their vehicles and drive through the fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, to pick up fair treats. The events will be cash only and no walk-up orders will be accepted. According to the Facebook post, a map, list of vendors and menus will be posted by fair officials soon.
Rotary, library partner for book giveaway
ELKHART — Elkhart Public Library has partnered with Elkhart Noon Rotary Club for a book giveaway to families in need this summer.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Church Community Services, 907 Oakland Ave., Free Books to Feed Minds presented by the Elkhart Noon Rotary and EPL will give away one free age-appropriate book to each child accompanying family members picking up food from the CCS Food Pantry.
The books will be sorted for age appropriate readers from teens, middle grades, first chapter books, early readers and picture books.
Social distancing measures will be taken for distribution with canopies and multiple tables so that people can pick out their books without contacting others. Volunteers distributing the books will be wearing masks and gloves.
Annual Beaman Home Golf Scramble scheduled
SYRACUSE — The 28th annual Beaman Home Golf Scramble will be Aug. 3 at South Shore Golf Club, 10601 Ind. 13.
Team registrations are now being accepted, scramble officials said in a recent news release. The entry fees are $400 per four-person team. The tournament format is an 18-hole scramble, and the entry fee includes green fees, cart rental, lunch, prizes and favors. Lunch will be catered by Bib’s Backyard BBQ and will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The tournament will have a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The awards ceremony will take place immediately following the tournament completion.
Kerlin Motorsports will sponsor a hole-in-one event. The Beaman Home Golf Scramble Committee is also seeking other donations to help support the outing, officials stated in the news release. Hole sponsorships are available for $125 per hole sponsored. Companies or individuals who would like to donate items to be used as raffle prizes or to be included in the golfers’ gift bags are also welcome.
The Beaman Home Golf Scramble brochure, which includes the team registration and sponsorship form, may be requested by calling 574-267-7701 or by visiting www.thebeamanhome.com/news-events/. The golf scramble raises essential funds, which are vital to the operations of the Beaman Home’s Emergency Shelter and Outreach services.
Beaman Home has been providing essential services to domestic violence victims and their children in Kosciusko, Marshall and Fulton counties, by empowering them to live with dignity while breaking the cycle of violence since 1985. If you, or someone you know, is in an abusive relationship, call Beaman Home’s 24-hour Crisis Hotline toll free at 877-725-9363.
