Elkhart Township board will meet Thursday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart Township board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at the township trustee’s office, 106 N. Fifth St.
The meeting is open to the public.
Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Burgers will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. today. Cost is $2.
On Wednesday, goulash special will be available from 5 to 7 p.m., or diners may order from menus.
Fish or shrimp dinners will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Bingo and karaoke will begin at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
A jam session will be held Sunday. Doors open at noon and food will be served.
Vendors sought for indoor yard, craft sale
LIGONIER — The 13th annual Winter Warm Indoor Yard Sale & Craft Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Ligonier Sports and Recreation Center, 520 W. Union St.
Vendors are still being accepted until Feb. 10 or as space allows.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. For more information, call the Recreation Center at 260-894-7344.
Ruthmere Gallery Talk will be held today
ELKHART — Andrea Barbour, outreach curator for Ruthmere Museum, will present the next Gallery Talk at 11 a.m. today on "The Lost Profile" by William Morris Hunt.
Gallery Talks feature a 20-minute discussion on an object or artwork within the Ruthmere collection or a person or event in local history. The events, held at the museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., are free and open to the public.
For more information, call 574-264-0330, visit www.Ruthmere.org or email cbonanno@ruthmere.org.
Healthy Families Elkhart County reaches 300 families
ELKHART — As of November 2019, CAPS’ Healthy Families Elkhart County reported serving a record 300 families per month, officials with the organization reported Monday. HFEC supports families with newborns by offering one-on-one home visitation services, helping parents build on their existing strengths. This support ensures children to grow up healthier and happier.
“Previously we averaged about 250 families served per month,” HFEC Director Ellen Graber-McCrae said. Then, beginning July 2019, the program saw an increase in enrollment. Each month increased until the 300 families mark in November.
In addition to gaining new families, fewer families have left the program. In previous years, approximately 200 families left annually, but that amount decreased by 35% in 2019.
“While we can’t nail down the precise reason why people are staying in the program longer,” Graber-McCrae said, “We know that program participants really love our quality home visiting, well-trained staff and the rewards program we offer.” She also noted HFEC now offers services to families with children through age 5, whereas, in the past, services were only available until a child reached age 3. However, this change is too new to determine if it has impacted enrollment numbers.
According to Healthy Families America, “Fifty-eight percent of communities that provide access to Healthy Families see children become healthier and perform better in school, and parents become more self-sufficient.” They also note that there is a 70% reduction in pregnancy complications for those who join the program prenatally. Because of these results, the community also experiences lower costs in community services.
To learn more about HFEC and its impact on Elkhart County, visit capselkhart.org.
