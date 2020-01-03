Elkhart Township Board meeting scheduled
GOSHEN — The Elkhart Township Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Trustee's Office, 106 N. Fifth St., Goshen.
Middlebury library announces upcoming events
MIDDLEBURY — The staff of the Middlebury Community Public Library, 101 E. Winslow St., announced several upcoming events are scheduled at the library.
The next Lego Club event will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Registration can be completed through the library's online event calendar.
At 1 p.m. Tuesday, the movie “Downton Abbey” will be offered.
The Chess Club will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 13. All ages are invited to Chess Club, which meets twice monthly on the second and fourth Mondays. Children younger than age 9 should be accompanied by an adult.
Teen Book Club starts the spring session at 4 p.m. Jan. 13 for teens in sixth through eighth grades. Teens can pick up a copy of the book "Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus" by Dusti Bowling at the Northridge Middle School Library, where the 4 p.m. sessions will now be held.
Gentle Flow Yoga class is now offered from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays. Attendees are asked to bring a yoga mat, rug or blanket to learn yoga with certified YogaFit teacher Farra. The first session is free, then a $5 donation is recommended for further classes. Registration is not needed for the class.
For more information, call 574-825-5601 or visit mdy.lib.in.us.
Milford Town Council will hold executive session
MILFORD — An executive session of the Town Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Milford Town Hall, 121 S. Main St.
The session will be held in regard to IC 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(6)&(9) Personnel items and IC 5-14-1.5-5 Receive Information About And Interview Prospective Employees, according to a news release sent Friday by Milford Clerk-Treasurer Tricia Gall.
The Town Council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Town Hall.
Belmont University announces Fall 2019 dean's list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Several local students achieved the dean's list at Belmont University for the Fall 2019 semester.
According to a news releases from university officials, Kelsey Beyeler of Syracuse, Anna Sullivan of Warsaw and Rachel Swanson of Elkhart were among honorees. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Teen's invited to Milford library book club
MiLFORD — Teens in grades six through 12 are invited to the Teen Book Club at 1 p.m. Jan. 11.
In the book club, teens pick out which book to read for the month, and the discussion is led by teens. The club meets on the second Saturday of every month in the teen area of the library, located at 101 N. Main St.
The club is free and neither registration nor a library card is necessary to participate.
For more information, call 574-658-4312 or visit milford.lib.in.us.
