Elkhart Knights of Columbus holding fish fry
ELKHART — An all-you-can-eat fish fry will be held Nov. 15 at the Elkhart Knights of Columbus Hall, 112 E. Lexington.
The event, set for 5-7 p.m., will feature scalloped potatoes, coleslaw and bread in addition to the fish.
Cost will be $10 for adults, $5 for children from 5 to 12 years old and free for those age 5 and younger.
Braun announces staff mobile office hours
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun announced his staff mobile office hours for November in Elkhart and Middlebury.
“The cost of health care, caring for our veterans, and draining the swamp are among a few of the issues I have been tackling for Hoosiers in Washington,” Braun said. “In November, my staff will be available at mobile office hours to assist Hoosiers with these issues or any other concerns.”
More upcoming hours will be announced.
Hours in Elkhart will be from 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. Second St.
Middlebury hours will be from 2-5 p.m. Nov. 14, Middlebury Public Library, 101 E. Winslow St.
Curb urge to splurge during the holidays
The encouragement for holiday spending is upon us and it is very easy for spending to become out of control, a news release from the Purdue Extension staff states. The opportunity to overspend is increased with payments happening with smartphones and this is one more degree of separation from paper money. What this means is that consumers need to have a plan and work hard to know, feel and keep track of what they are spending, the release continues.
Even with deep holiday savings, spending can quickly become out of control without a plan. To help make the most of your holiday dollars, a "Holiday Spending” information packet is available for download on the Purdue Extension Elkhart County website.
This packet includes a planning sheet, holiday checklist, printable gift certificates that don't require money and a template for tracking spending. Visit the site at www.extension.purdue.edu/elkhart and click on the "Holiday Spending" article. Another resource for smartphones users are apps that help with holiday planning from making gift lists to tracking spending.
Waterford church holding Ladies Night Out
WATERFORD — Ladies Night Out is set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Community Church of Waterford, 65154 C.R. 21.
There will be free admission and 30 vendors sharing their arts and crafts, including jewelry, home décor, boutique clothing, candles, spa products, artwork, Christmas items, gift ideas, skin care and local author Cynthia Hockins will be doing a book signing. Coffee bar and snacks available.
Downtown Elkhart streets are open
ELKHART — Mayor Tim Neese has announced that Main Street and Lexington Avenue in downtown Elkhart have reopened to traffic ahead of schedule.
Lexington Avenue, from Main Street to the north-south alley located mid-block between Main and Second streets, had been closed since Oct. 1 to allow for the demolition of a building at 131 S. Main St. The southbound lane of Main Street had also been closed, from Lexington Avenue to Jackson Boulevard, since Oct. 9.
Intermittent closures on Lexington Avenue may still be necessary as demolition work is completed and the traffic signal is reinstalled, according to a news release from Elkhart city officials.
