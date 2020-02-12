Go Red for Women luncheon will be at Lerner
ELKHART — The American Heart Association, with presenting sponsor Goshen Heart & Vascular Center, will host the Elkhart County Go Red for Women Luncheon from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Lerner Crystal Ballroom.
The Go Red for Women event will include health screenings provided by Goshen Heart & Vascular Center, a heart-healthy lunch, women’s health panel and CPR demonstration. Guests will also hear a survivor story from one local woman. Hundreds of residents are expected to join the fight against heart disease in women at the annual event, officials said in a news release Wednesday.
The doctor’s panel discussion regarding women’s heart health will feature several local heart and vascular physicians from the region, prestigious cardiologists and medical professionals, including doctors from Goshen Heart & Vascular Center.
“We hope to inform and educate women, but most importantly give women the resources they need to take proactive steps and be healthy. It takes a community armed with awareness to tackle this real health crisis and we look forward to an impactful event alongside the AHA,” Ram Khattri Chettri, service line administrator for Goshen Heart and Vascular Services, said.
All funds raised will go toward lifesaving research, educational programs and advocacy efforts targeting heart disease and stroke in women. For more information, visit heart.org/MichianaGoesRed.
American Association of University Women to meet Feb. 17
GOSHEN — The Goshen Branch of the American Association of University Women will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in Schrock Auditorium at the Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth St.
The program will be presented by Shelly Becker, executive director of Loveway Therapeutic Equestrian Services located in Middlebury. The organization helps children with physical or cognitive disabilities grow in confidence as they learn to care for the Loveway horses. Guests are welcome to attend the program. Following the program, AAUW President Carol Grieser will lead the business meeting.
Merit board meeting canceled
ELKHART — Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the merit board meeting set for today has been canceled because there are no items on the agenda.
The next scheduled meeting has been set for 5 p.m. March 12 at the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, 26861 C.R. 26.
Foundation’s community grants available
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation is now accepting applications for Community Impact Grants program.
Community Impact Grants are available to non-profit organizations serving LaGrange County. The grants are made possible through the generosity of donors who have supported the unrestricted and field of interest charitable funds at the foundation.
The foundation staff will be conducting two funding rounds in 2020. Grant applications will be due April 1 and Sept. 3. The foundation seeks proposals for innovative or creative projects with significant impact on the community. Non-profit organizations serving LaGrange County are eligible to apply in five areas: arts and culture, recreation, health and human services, education and environment.
To submit an application, visit lccf.net/community-impact-grants all applications are due April 1.
Contact Leanna Martin at lmartin@lccf.net or call 260-463-4363 for questions or more information.
A grant workshop will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the foundation’s office, 109 Central Ave., #3, LaGrange.
