Elkhart Community Schools look to fill board seat
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees approved a plan at their meeting Tuesday to replace at-large board member Rodney Dale, who moved outside the district last week.
The change in residency opened the current at-large seat for the remainder of the board term through Dec. 31. His replacement appointee would fill the new four-year term as well, Elkhart schools officials stated in a news release.
According to Indiana law, when a vacancy occurs on a school board, the remaining board members have 30 days from the time of the vacating member’s resignation to seek applicants for the position and vote someone to the seat. If a majority of the board members do not vote to approve an appointment within the 30 days, the circuit court judge names the appointee.
Those interested in filling the appointment should submit a letter of interest and a resume to the corporation central office. The letter should express interest in the board, describe why the applicant feels he or she would make a good board member, and outline his or her involvement in Elkhart Community Schools. Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to board administrative assistant Susan Ott at sott@elkhart.k12.in.us. Materials can be mailed to Ott’s attention or dropped off at the JC Rice Education Services Center, 2720 California Road, Elkhart, IN 46514.
Interested applicants need to be 21 years of age or older, live within the boundaries of the school corporation for at least one year prior to the appointment, and not be employed by the school district or willing to resign employment with the district upon appointment if currently employed by Elkhart Community Schools, the news release stated. Letters of interest and resumes are due to the corporation office by 4 p.m. Oct. 5.
Once the board receives all application materials, the board will review applicants and determine whom to interview for the appointment. The interviews will take place during the Oct. 13 work session prior to the board meeting, followed by a vote in the regular board meeting of the appointment. The newly appointed board member will take his or her seat at the Oct. 27 board meeting.
GC Talks series to provide virtual events
GOSHEN — Goshen College has introduced GC Talks, a series of virtual lectures and panel conversations, as a way for the college community to remain engaged and informed during the pandemic, school officials stated in a news release.
GC Talks are free and open to all, and are made possible through the college's endowed lectureship series. The lectures and panel discussions will take place via webinar, and will be streamed live at goshen.edu/livestream. For more information and webinar links, visit goshen.edu/gctalks.
Upcoming GC Talks include:
• 6 p.m. Monday, GC Talks: Regina Shands Stoltzfus and Robert Brenneman, “An Introduction to the Criminal Justice and Restorative Justice Program”
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, GC Talks: “The Latinx student experience at GC”
• 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, GC Talks: “Community Networks and Successful Global Public Health: Roundtable Conversation with Franklin Baer, Rebecca Shelter Fast and Paul Shetler Fast” (sponsored by the Yoder Public Affairs Lectureship)
• 6 p.m. Wednesday, GC Talks: Glenn Gilbert, “Long-Term Energy Efficiency Gains at Goshen College”
• 6 p.m. Oct. 1, GC Talks: Luke Gascho, “The history of the Potawatomi Tribe in Elkhart County and Settler Impacts on the Tribe”
• 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, GC Talks: Shashi Buluswar ’91, “Decolonizing ‘Culture for Service’: A New Paradigm for Impact in the Developing World” (sponsored by the Yoder Public Affairs Lectureship)
• 2 p.m. Oct. 2, virtual Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center Presentation
• 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Elizabeth Bennion: “Presidential Election Preview: What Voters Need to Know” (sponsored by the Yoder Public Affairs Lectureship)
