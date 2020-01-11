Elkhart Chamber to host first of Third House Meetings
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host the first of three Third House Meetings from 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Elkhart Health & Aquatic Center, 200 E. Jackson Blvd.
Third House Meetings are interactive and open to chamber member and non-member businesses and organizations. State lawmakers will share updates and then answer questions from attendees, according to a news release from Chamber officials.
The two remaining Third House Meetings will be held from noon-1:30 p.m. Feb. 14 and Feb. 28 at the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, 418 S. Main St.
“Advocacy on behalf of our members is at the very core of the work the Chamber does on a daily basis. Being able to host our state lawmakers so they can meet face-to-face with their constituents is a privilege we look forward to each year,” Levon Johnson, Chamber president and CEO, said.
Indiana legislators invited to the Third House Meetings include Rep. David Abbott, Rep. Doug Miller, Rep. Curt Nisly, Rep. Christy Stutzman, Rep. Timothy Wesco, Sen. Blake Doriot, Sen. Ryan Mishler and Sen. Linda Rogers.
“This opportunity to engage with our elected officials is paramount to insuring that the voices of Elkhart County are being echoed in the Statehouse during legislative sessions. The Third House meetings give the legislators and the voters a chance to communicate in an open forum,” Johnson said.
One of the key objectives of the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce is to advocate for business interests locally, at the state level and nationally.
Austin Peay State announces fall 2019 dean's list
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay State University recently recognized Melinda Jones from Elkhart as one of more than 2,300 students named to the dean's list for academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester.
To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.
Diabetes classes being held in February, March
GOSHEN — Purdue Extension Elkhart County is offering the statewide Dining with Diabetes series in February and March. Dining with Diabetes is a weekly class that runs for four weeks.
The four classes will be offered as afternoon sessions or evening sessions Feb. 20 and 27, as well as March 5 and 12. The afternoon session is from 1-3 p.m. Evening sessions are from 6-8 p.m., and all classes will be held at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County Office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
The class is open to those with diabetes, and their family members and caretakers. The series costs $35 per person or $45 per couple and includes a notebook and printed materials. Registration is required and participants are encouraged to attend all class sessions.
Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross and Virginia Aparicio, Extension Educators in Health and Human Sciences for Elkhart County, will teach participants how to prepare meals that are healthy, easy to prepare and tasty. Recipes will be demonstrated, and participants will have the opportunity to taste them, as well as learn up-to-date information on nutrition, meal planning, exercise and how to understand common diabetes related medical tests.
Registration forms may be downloaded at extension.purdue.edu/elkhart under the Dining with Diabetes section or can be picked up at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office. This program and all Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service programs are open to everyone.
