Duff named District 2 Conservation Officer of the Year
Indiana Conservation Officer Robert Duff was recently selected as the 2020 District 2 Officer of the Year.
Duff, who recently retired from the DNR Division of Law Enforcement after 28 years of service, was assigned to LaGrange County but had previously held assignments in DeKalb and Noble counties.
He served as a use of force instructor, side scan sonar operator, division armorer, scuba diver, dive master, unmanned aerial vehicle pilot and field training officer, and also spent time as a member of the division’s training section.
District 2 includes the counties of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley.
The district award puts Duff in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is given to the top Conservation Officer in the state and selected from the 10 district award winners.
The Pitzer award is named after Conservation Officer James D. Pitzer, who was fatally shot while investigating illegal hunting activity Jan. 2, 1961, in Jay County.
Olive Township Advisory Board to meet
WAKARUSA — The Olive Township Advisory Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wakarusa Town Office, 100 West Waterford St.
Dutch Kernel to offer free popcorn
NAPPANEE — The Dutch Kernel in Nappanee and Elkhart will celebrate National Popcorn Day Tuesday by giving away free buttered popcorn to everyone who donates a minimum of $1 to Faith Missions of Elkhart.
The business will also offer in-store deals, prizes and giveaways that day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
BMV announces Martin Luther King Jr. holiday hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Tuesday.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.
