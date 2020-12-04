Drive-through maple syrup sale is Dec. 12
LAGRANGE — Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South, will offer pure maple syrup for sale, as well as other maple items, in a drive-through event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12.
Pure maple syrup will be available for $9 per pint or $17 per quart, as well as maple cotton candy and maple suckers while supplies last. Attendees are asked to wear a mask while speaking with the carhop and during payment, which can be with cash, check or credit.
The nature center and trails will be open for those who would like to stretch their legs. Masks are required inside the nature center.
Registration for gingerbread challenge ends Dec. 10
GOSHEN — The Purdue Extension Elkhart County 4-H program is offering a free Gingerbread Construction Challenge to Elkhart County families with youth in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Families may pick up a free supply kit and join a virtual program to kick off the event at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Following the program, families will submit photos of their completed gingerbread houses for judging. In a recent news release, Purdue Extension officials stated the program is free of charge to families who register by Dec. 10 by calling 574-533-0554.
Free supply kits will be available for pickup at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County Office in Goshen from Dec. 14 to 17 for registered families.
To learn more about getting involved in Elkhart County 4-H and Purdue Extension, call 574-533-0554 or visit www.extension.purdue.edu/Elkhart. To register for 4-H, visit v2.4honline.com.
Mask giveaway to be held today
Goshen Home Medical and DK Promotions have partnered to provide free, reusable, washable masks and mask lanyards for anyone age 65 or older, at-risk or in need.
The drive-through mask giveaways will be held today at the following locations:
• From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lakeland Youth Center, 101 W. Chicago St. at Ind. 13, Syracuse
• From 2 to 4 p.m., Goshen Home Medical, 501 S. Main St., Goshen
“Each of us can do something important to help fight COVID-19 and that begins with wearing a mask,” Marlies Selent-West, Goshen Home Medical marketing representative, said. “We hope our drive-thru mask giveaway empowers others to do the right thing. Something as simple as wearing a mask can save your life or the life of someone you love!”
Final round of leaf pickup starts Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Street Department will make one last round collecting leaves beginning Monday, city officials announced recently. Residents who miss this round can still take their leaves to the Environmental Center, 20100 C.R. 19. The center accepts brush and leaves, loose or in bags, at no charge to Goshen residents, according to a news release from the city. However, if leaves are bagged, the bags must be emptied.
Leaves should be raked into long piles on the grass next to the street or sidewalk beside the curb, not more than six feet from the curb.
If leaves must be piled on the sidewalk, residents are asked to leave as wide a walking path as possible. Leaves must be kept out of the street.
Residents and property owners who have a storm drain in front of their property are asked to keep the drain area clear of leaves. This will help reduce the chances of water backing up on city streets. Leaves placed in an alley will not be removed.
When finished raking, spraying the piles down with water will help keep them from blowing away during periods of high wind.
Bagged leaves will be collected, but it slows the citywide collection down drastically, officials stated in the news release. The leaf vacuum crew has to empty the bags out in order to vacuum up the leaves and they will leave the bags on the property.
Sticks, twigs and other trash should not be placed into or on top of the leaf piles. These items can damage the vacuum equipment and force crews to pluck these items from the leaves — another time-consuming task.
Residents are asked to not park cars in front of leaf piles, as the crews will not be able to collect the leaves. Cars should be parked with at least 15 feet between leaf piles and vehicles.
