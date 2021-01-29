Donations needed for LoveWay auction
MIDDLEBURY — LoveWay Inc. will be hosting an online auction March 13 and is in need of donations.
Those who would like to donate should email LoveWay Executive Director Shelley Decker at info@lovewayinc.org or call 574-825-5666.
The auction can be accessed through LoveWay’s website at lovewayinc.org.
Otter trapping season reaches quota, closes early
The Department of Natural Resources has closed the river otter trapping season after reaching its statewide quota, according to a recent news release.
The season was scheduled to run from Nov. 15 through March 15, or until the quota of 600 river otters was reached.
The framework of Indiana’s river otter season was carefully designed to limit the total harvest, DNR officials stated in the news release. Databases and reporting mechanisms allow for close monitoring of the total season harvest.
In addition to the quota, DNR regulations require that successful trappers register their otter within 24 hours. Regulations also require tagging of each pelt at a river otter check station or by authorized DNR personnel.
“Licensed trappers had a successful 2020–21 limited river otter trapping season,” Geriann Albers, furbearer biologist with the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife, said. “While the season has closed, DNR is continuing to collect data from legally trapped river otter to help guide future management decisions.”
More information about the river otter trapping season can be found at wildlife.IN.gov/8499.htm. Learn more about river otters visit wildlife.IN.gov/7438.htm.
Milford Public Library to close early Feb. 9
MILFORD — The library will close at 4 p.m. Feb. 9 for a staff in-service, according to library officials. The library, 101 N. Main St., will reopen at 10 a.m. Feb. 10. Books and DVDs can be returned in the drop boxes located on the south side of the building.
