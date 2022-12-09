Help needed for Mirth Tree
GOSHEN — In an effort to reduce waste, the City of Goshen’s Department of Environment Resilience wants to encourages community members to create things with only the things which are found or recycled, and invites them to decorate Goshen’s Mirth Tree with these ornaments.
The tree, located outside the Goshen Utilities Business Office, 203 S. Fifth St., is lit up and ready for ornaments created out of natural or recycled household materials, a news release stated.
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 16 the city will provide the crafting supplies and workstation, at City Hall, near the tree itself, to use to make ornaments. Then, starting Dec. 24, residents can come back and take home an ornament they like.
In the making of ornaments, residents are asked to refrain from using glass or glitter, and carboard and paper are also discouraged as these get wet in rainy weather. Buttons, ribbons, popsicle sticks, wooden beads, sticks, acorns, pine cones and other natural materials are suggested.
The city also encourages residents to take photos of their ornaments or of themselves placing ornaments on the tree and submit them for the City to share on social media. Photos can be submitted via Facebook Messenger to the City of Goshen, or via email to communications@goshencity.com.
To learn more about the City’s efforts in reducing waste, contact the Goshen Department of Environmental Resilience at 574-534-0076 or go to their website at goshenindiana.org/environmental-resilience.
School Board to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Corp. Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the corporation central office, 0825 E. 075 North, a news release stated.
This is a meeting of the Lakeland School Board in a public setting and for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated on the agenda.
The trustees’ next meeting will be take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9, 2023, also at the corporation office.
HSEC to host holiday events
BRISTOL — The Humane Society of Elkhart County, located at 54687 C.R. 19, and Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up for a Holiday adoption extravaganza today and Saturday.
This collaborative event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt their next pet, an HSEC news release stated.
Best Friends has partnered with more than 600 shelters and rescues for the holiday campaign.
“The three previous Adoption Weekends resulted in over 25,000 pets finding loving families,” the release stated.
HSEC will be waiving the adoptions fees on all cats and dogs during this event. The shelter will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for adopters to meet animals waiting for homes.
The Red Barn Resale Shop will be also be open today and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All items at the Red Barn will be 50% off.
“National data trends show that 2022 has been a tough year for shelters,” the release added. “Across the country, shelters are struggling with higher intake, while live outcomes, such as adoptions, fosters and rescues are not keeping pace. This has led to a population imbalance, with more animals in shelters staying for longer periods, and causing increased strain on shelter staff. Additionally, many shelters are facing challenges with staffing shortages, limited hours, decreased volunteers, and reduced adoption events.”
HSEC will also host a Holiday Open House Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more, visit ElkhartHumaneSociety.org or visit HSEC on Facebook.