Water report now available
GOSHEN — The St. Joseph River Basin Commission has published a report analyzing over a decade of water quality data collected by the Elkhart County Health Department as part of the Greater Elkhart County Stormwater Partnership’s long-term surface water monitoring program.
The report focuses on long-term trends in water quality in major waterways throughout Elkhart County as well as comparisons of trends across testing sites, a news release stated.
The report is now available for public review at https://sjrbc.com/resources/monitoring/index.html.
For questions contact Dr. Kate Barrett at 574-287-1829 or kbarrett@macog.com, and for questions on the Greater Elkhart County Stormwater Partnership visit www.elkcoswcd.org/stormwater-partnership to find contact information for the staff person in your area.
HR committee to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Human Resource Committee will meet at the LaGrange County Office Building, in the west meeting room, 114 W. Michigan St. Monday at 8 a.m.
The public is invited to attend, a news release stated.
This will be followed at 9 a.m. by a joint executive session of the county commissioners and the county council, which will take place in the commissioner’s meeting room.
Zoning board to meet Dec. 19
LIGONIER — The Zoning Board of Appeals of Ligonier will host a special meeting Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Ligonier City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, at 301 S. Cavin St.
The meeting will be for the purposes of considering a variance request and other such business as may come before the board, a news release stated.
Town council to meet today
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. today.
The meeting will take place at the Roger D. Yoder Council Room in the town hall, 345 N. Morton St., a news release stated.
Input sought on transit study
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments and the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation (Transpo) are seeking input from the public on CONNECT Transit Plan’s Draft Recommendations Report, which is part of a 10-year plan for transit in the region.
A draft report virtual presentation and live stream Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84895766637. To sign in dial +1 646 876 9923. The Webinar ID is 848 9576 6637.
The short-term network depicts key changes to improve service in South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart and Goshen based on the existing budget, while the additional funding network shows transformative regional access through a higher level of investment in transit, a news release stated.
In addition, an open house on the report will take place at the Elkhart Public Library, 300 S. Second St., Jan. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m., and another at the Goshen Public Library, Auditorium, 601 S. Fifth St., Jan. 12, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Feedback and survey responses will be presented to the MACOG and Transpo Boards in the Final Recommendations Report expected in March 2023. To learn more about the project or to attend an event, visit www.connecttransitplan.com. Questions and comments may be emailed to connecttransitplan@macog.com.