Merit board to meet Thursday
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Merit Board will meet in an executive session Thursday at 5 p.m.
The session will take place in the Detective Conference Room of the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office’s Law Enforcement Building A, located at 26861 C.R. 26, a news release stated.
VA to host resource events
FORT WAYNE — VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will host a series of PACT Act Town Halls and Resource Fairs.
Representatives will be onsite to answer questions about Eligibility and Enrollment, Toxic Exposure Screening, Information on Filing Claims, Women’s Health, and more the Fort Wayne, Marion, and Mishawaka locations, a news release stated.
The events are scheduled as follows:
• Fort Wayne campus, 2121 Lake Avenue, lobby, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Jackie Walorski VA Clinic, 1540 Trinity Place, Mishawaka, Dec. 12 and 14, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Any veteran or survivor can learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.
Township trustees to meet Dec. 21
GOSHEN — The Benton Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
The meeting will take place at the trustees office at 68509 U.S. 33, a news release stated.
Grace earns CAEP accreditation
WINONA LAKE — The Grace College School of Education was recently granted Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) Accreditation, meeting nationally recognized standards in educator preparation programs.
The institution passed a peer review of CAEP standards, ensuring that graduates are competent and caring educators and that the educator staff have the capacity to create a culture of evidence and use it to maintain and enhance the quality of the professional programs they offer, a news release stated.
After a seven-year accreditation process, Grace College is now one of 507 total providers meeting the CAEP standards.
“This continues the national accreditation legacy that the Grace School of Education has held for the last 20 years,” the release stated.
The new accreditation is effective for the next seven years.
For more information about CAEP Accreditation, visit www.caepnet.org or call 202-223-0077.
To learn more, visit www.grace.edu/academics/undergraduate/academic-schools-departments/school-of-education/.
Bird count set for Dec. 31
GOSHEN — Elkhart County Parks will host the 27th annual Elkhart County Christmas Bird Count Dec. 31.
During the event, volunteers will count as many birds as they can to provide a one-day snapshot of bird populations within a 15-mile radius. The Elkhart County circle extends from the state line on the north to Waterford Mills on the south and includes the towns of Bristol, Middlebury, Goshen and eastern portions of Elkhart.
Participants can choose to bird as a team on an assigned route, or report birds visiting their property within the boundaries of the count circle area.
“Nature enthusiasts are invited to take part in this global event and help make every bird count,” a news release stated.
Residents along rivers and waterways are especially needed to collect data from their homes, and citizens with private acreage are encouraged to walk their land and report findings.
To participate, all volunteers should register before 4 p.m. Dec. 29 by contacting Elkhart County Parks at 574-535-6458 or e-mail rdecaire@elkhartcounty.com. People should leave their name, address, phone number, and e-mail to receive further directions and forms for the bird count.
To learn more, visit audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.