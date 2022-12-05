Common council to meet today
ELKHART — Today’s meeting of the Common Council of Elkhart will take place electronically via WebEx and Facebook Live.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., a news release stated. The public may view and attend the meeting online at https://coei.webex.com or at www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN.
The event number is 2303 097 4000. Use Council22 for a password if asked.
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chat box, and through Facebook live, which will be monitored throughout the meeting. The public may also submit questions prior to the meeting to the council clerk at angie.mckee@coei.org.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting, the release added.
Gilbert, Kosins, Velie graduate
NORTH MANCHESTER — One student from Goshen, one from Warsaw and one from Elkhart recently graduated from Manchester University.
Kaitlin Velie, Goshen, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science and Fitness and Spanish. Dinah Gilbert, Elkhart, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Peace Studies and Religious Studies, and Allison Kosins, Warsaw, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biology-Chemistry and French.
Both were among more than 260 students who received degrees this year, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.
Studebaker hosting new exhibit
SOUTH BEND — The Studebaker National Museum is hosting “Built to Last: Studebaker Buildings Past & Present” through May 29, 2023.
“As an international company, Studebaker operated production facilities, sales outlets, showrooms, and dealerships in cities all over the world,” a news release stated. “Many of these buildings have been torn down; those that remain have been repurposed. However, these structures are a true testament to the company’s global reach and are often architecturally significant. Using historical and contemporary photographs of these iconic buildings, as well as select objects, this exhibition showcases the scope of Studebaker’s business a century ago.”
The museum is located at 201 Chapin St. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults, $9.50 for seniors over 60, and $7 for youth ages 6-18. For more information, call the museum at 574-235-9714 or toll free at 888-391-5600, or visit www.studebakermuseum.org.
For an additional cost, visitors can tour the exhibits and Oliver Mansion at The History Museum, which adjoins the Studebaker National Museum.
Library to host holiday programs
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will be hosting a number of holiday-themed programs.
Nutcracker Holiday Experience will take place Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Crafts, a short animated film and family photos are just some of the activities that will take place at this event. Registration is required and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Icing and Movie will take place Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. Registered participants will decorate cookies and watch the 2018 movie version of “The Grinch” during this program. Contact the library about signing up.
Book Bites will take place Dec. 20 at 10:15 a.m. in the Children’s area. This drop in story time is designed to promote language and listening skills, expand children’s imaginations and develop fine motor skills through quick and easy crafts. No registration is required.
“Why Evergreens Keep Their Leaves” is on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear this POURQUOI story (a fictional narrative that explains why something is the way it is) about a little bird who was harbored all winter by the kindly conifers.
To learn more, visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.