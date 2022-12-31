Township board to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart Township Board will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday to reorganize.
The meeting will take place at the Elkhart Township Trustee’s office, 106 N. Fifth St. and is open to the public, a news release stated.
MACOG committee to meet Wednesday
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Transportation Technical Advisory Committee meeting will be Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The agenda can be found ahead of time at macog.com/ttac_agendas.html. Any public comments regarding items on the TTAC meeting agenda prior to the meeting can be sent to macogdir@macog.com. Note “TTAC Agenda Comment” in the subject line. The meeting will also be open to public comment during the live-stream and in-person.
Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting on YouTube at youtu.be/zQOr6T2JktE or in-person at the County-City Building, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd. 13th Floor.
To learn more, visit www.macog.com.Cemetery board to host meetingsGOSHEN — The Goshen Cemeteries Board of Trustees will meet quarterly at 2 p.m. Thursdays.
The 2023 dates are March 2, June 1, Sept. 7 and Dec. 7, a news release stated. Drainage board to host meetings
ALBION — The Noble County Drainage Board will meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month, unless otherwise noted.
Claims will be approved before the regular business at each meeting, a news release stated.
The meetings will take place at 11 a.m., or immediately following the commissioner’s meeting at the commissioners room, Noble County Annex Building, 2090 N. Ind. 9.
January BZA meeting canceled
ALBION — The Jan. 7 regular scheduled meeting pf the Noble County Board of Zoning Appeals has been canceled.
No applications were received for the January meeting, a news release stated. The BZA will resume Feb. 1.
The January Plan Commission meeting has been moved from its regularly scheduled day of Jan. 18 to Jan. 17, to allow a quorum on the 17th.
Options available to quit smoking
GOSHEN — Tobacco Control of Elkhart County wants residents to know about options for quitting smoking for 2023.
Smoking remains the number one cause of preventable death in Indiana, a news release stated.
“Making the decision to quit in 2023 can dramatically reduce your risk for life threatening diseases and make for a healthier you,” the release added. “Free, confidential help is available at 1-800-Quit-Now or QuitNowIndiana.com. A trained quit coach can help with a quit plan.”
For more information, contact TCEC at 574-523-2117 or follow them at @TCEC574 on Facebook.
Books and Boots set for next week
DUNLAP — Elkhart County Parks and the Elkhart Public Library will host Books and Boots Friday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
After a short discussion of “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” by Florence and Richard Atwater, participants will bundle up for a hike exploring the habitat and behavior of Elkhart County’s overwintering birds, a news release stated. Reading the book is not required to attend, but you can visit the Elkhart Public Library’s website if you would like to check out a copy.
The program is free to attend and geared toward children ages 9-12.
Meet at the Cottonwood Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, located at 23033 C.R. 45.
Explore more upcoming programs and park activities at elkhartcountyparks.org.
Christmas tree disposal sites available
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart is offering the following drop-off locations for Christmas trees:
• Northside Gym along Bristol Street.
• Westside Middle School parking lot along Nappanee Street.
• Pierre Moran Pavilion on East Hubbard Avenue.
• Riverview Park parking lot at south end of Riverview Avenue.
All the decorations are asked to be removed before disposal, a news release stated.