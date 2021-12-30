Town council to meet Tuesday
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Town Council will meet on at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, at 100 W. Waterford St.
Election of the council president and vice president, approval of 2022 fire and ambulance contracts, and department reports are among the items on the agenda, according to a news release.
The next council meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 2.
BOAC meeting postponed
GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Airport Commissioners meeting scheduled for Jan. 17 has been postponed until Jan. 24, at 2 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Sweet Helicopter hangar, according to a news release. For directions to the hangar please call Goshen Air Center at 574-533-8245.
Library to host upcoming events
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., will be hosting the following January events
The January LEGO Challenge is to make a penguin. After participants build a penguin, submit a photo to milford@milford.lib.in.by Jan. 24 for a chance to win a new LEGO KIT. The winner will be picked by staff vote. No library card needed. This challenge is for children ages 18 and under.
The puzzle exchange is a free program that doesn’t require a library card.
The Elkhart County Park and Recreation Department has generously made available to the Milford Public Library a free vehicle access pass to Ox Bow County Park in Dunlap (which is located midway between Goshen and Elkhart, on County Road 45, just north of Highway 33). Normally, the park charges a fee for vehicles entering the park; however, with the pass, that fee is waived. Beyond that, there is no admission fee to the park itself. The park is opened year round and offers hundreds of acres with trails and outdoor activities. Interested patrons can inquire about the pass at the front desk in the Adult Department.
To learn more visit www.milford.lib.in.us.
MACOG meeting to be live streamed
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Transportation Technical Advisory Committee meeting will be Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Due to public health concerns created by the Coronavirus pandemic, the meeting will be live-streamed, according to a news release.
The agenda is online at macog.com/ttac_agendas.html. Any public comments regarding items on the TTAC meeting agenda can be sent prior to the meeting to macogdir@macog.com.
The meeting will also be open to public comment during the live-stream.
